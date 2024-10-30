Russia and Ukraine exchange drone strikes as North Korea’s top diplomat visits Moscow

In this photo taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry press service on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, Russian Gvozdika 120mm howitzer fires towards Ukrainian positions at border area of Kursk region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

By Illia Novikov, The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2024 10:33 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2024 10:43 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine exchanged scores of drone strikes Wednesday as North Korea’s top diplomat arrived in Russia for talks after his country reportedly deployed thousands of soldiers to help Moscow’s war efforts.

Ukraine’s air force said that Russia launched 62 drones and one missile overnight, adding that 33 of them were intercepted and 25 were jammed.

The drones struck a residential building and a kindergarten in Kyiv, injuring nine people, including a child, according to the city administration. “Russian drones did not change their constant tactics — they approached the capital from different directions, at different heights,” it said.

Russian attacks also targeted other regions of Ukraine, killing at least four and injuring about 30 others over the past 24 hours, authorities said.

At the same time, Russian forces have pressed their slow-moving offensive in eastern Ukraine. In Moscow, the Defense Ministry announced the capture of the village of Kruhlyakivka in the Kharkiv region.

The ministry said that air defenses downed 25 Ukrainian drones over several regions in the country’s west and southwest.

The new attacks come as North Korea’s Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui traveled to Russia for talks that South Korea’s spy agency said could involve discussions on sending additional troops to Russia and what the North would get in return.

The Pentagon said North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia, and that they will likely fight against Ukraine “over the next several weeks.”

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said Tuesday that a “relatively small number” of North Korean troops are now in the Kursk region, where Russia has struggled to push back a Ukrainian incursion.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday during a trip to Iceland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied that his government had set a goal of capturing the Kursk nuclear power plant as Russia has suggested. “If we wanted to occupy their nuclear station, we could do it, but we never wanted it,” he said.

Talking about the “victory plan” that he has presented to Ukraine’s Western allies, Zelenskyy said that while many of them began to accept it, some told him that he wanted too much. “Too much of what? We want to live. Is it too much? Just to live,” he said.

Zelenskyy also complained that some confidential parts of his plan were leaked to the media, including Kyiv’s call on the U.S. to provide long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles that was reported by The New York Times.

“They say that Ukraine wants or wanted a lot of missiles, like Tomahawks and etcetera, but it was confidential information between Ukraine and White House,” he said. “How to understand these messages? So, it means between partners there is nothing confidential.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Illia Novikov, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'An Indy 500': Stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East could see changes as concerns mount for drivers
'An Indy 500': Stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East could see changes as concerns mount for drivers

A stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East is quickly becoming known as a dangerous spot for drivers as concerns continue to mount over road safety in light of a recent crash that took the lives of four people. The...

5h ago

Toronto Zoo says Charles, its beloved 52-year-old gorilla, has died
Toronto Zoo says Charles, its beloved 52-year-old gorilla, has died

The Toronto Zoo says it's honouring the life of Charles, a 52-year-old silverback gorilla, who passed away on Tuesday. Charles died from natural causes after experiencing significant health issues which...

4h ago

Ontario to table 'ambitious' economic update, Doug Ford says
Ontario to table 'ambitious' economic update, Doug Ford says

TORONTO — Ontario's finance minister is set to table his fall economic statement today, which the premier says is an ambitious plan to build highways, hospitals and homes. Premier Doug Ford also says...

6h ago

U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5
U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5

It's been an unpredictable U.S. presidential race and CityNews, along with 680 NewsRadio, has brought you the latest developments as they happened on-air and online. On Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, we...

1m ago

Top Stories

'An Indy 500': Stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East could see changes as concerns mount for drivers
'An Indy 500': Stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East could see changes as concerns mount for drivers

A stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East is quickly becoming known as a dangerous spot for drivers as concerns continue to mount over road safety in light of a recent crash that took the lives of four people. The...

5h ago

Toronto Zoo says Charles, its beloved 52-year-old gorilla, has died
Toronto Zoo says Charles, its beloved 52-year-old gorilla, has died

The Toronto Zoo says it's honouring the life of Charles, a 52-year-old silverback gorilla, who passed away on Tuesday. Charles died from natural causes after experiencing significant health issues which...

4h ago

Ontario to table 'ambitious' economic update, Doug Ford says
Ontario to table 'ambitious' economic update, Doug Ford says

TORONTO — Ontario's finance minister is set to table his fall economic statement today, which the premier says is an ambitious plan to build highways, hospitals and homes. Premier Doug Ford also says...

6h ago

U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5
U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5

It's been an unpredictable U.S. presidential race and CityNews, along with 680 NewsRadio, has brought you the latest developments as they happened on-air and online. On Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, we...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

15h ago

2:03
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism

Sources confirm to CityNews that city staff intend to purchase a building on Gerrard street East and install an 80 bed men's shelter. The area councillor says it’s the wrong place for a shelter.

16h ago

2:55
Safety measures could be coming to deadly stretch of Lake Shore East
Safety measures could be coming to deadly stretch of Lake Shore East

A stretch of Toronto road is quickly becoming known as a dangerous spot for drivers. Shauna Hunt with the safety measure potentially coming to Lake Shore East.

5h ago

2:35
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock

It's been two weeks since 18 year old Logan went missing in Havelock. As Michelle Mackey reports, the Ontario Autism Coalition says it's disappointed with the search effort from OPP.

2:20
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games

Toronto's hotel association says a proposed temporary hike to the hotel tax to 8.5 per cent from six per cent would make Toronto uncompetitive and would impact thousands of smaller businesses beyond hotels.

More Videos