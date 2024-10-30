Second gambler admits trying to cash in on scheme involving ex-NBA player Jontay Porter

Former Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter
Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter (34) looks to pass in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 11, 2024, in Denver. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File.

By The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2024 5:18 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2024 5:40 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a sports betting scheme that ended Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter’s NBA career.

With Mahmud Mollah ‘s plea Wednesday, three people — including Porter — have now publicly admitted their roles in the scandal. It worked like this: The player withdrew early from games so that tipped-off gamblers could win wagers that he would score fewer points than sportsbooks expected.

Porter, Mollah and Long Phi Pham have pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy. Two other men also have been charged and haven’t entered any pleas.

Mollah, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, is set to be sentenced May 2 in a federal court in Brooklyn. He could face anything from a no-jail punishment to 20 years in prison.

His attorney, Andrew Levin, declined to comment Wednesday.

Porter played only briefly and scored no points in games on Jan. 26 and March 20 before pulling himself out of play, saying he was injured or ill.

According to a court complaint, Mollah used his knowledge of Porter’s March 20 plans to place bets that would have netted over $1 million to be split among the conspirators, including a 24% share to the player. But a betting company got suspicious and stopped Mollah from collecting most of the money.

The NBA ultimately investigated and banned Porter for life. He later told a court that he participated in the scam “to get out from under large gambling debts.”

Porter is awaiting sentencing Dec. 18.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto man dead in collision that has closed eastbound 401 in Cambridge
Toronto man dead in collision that has closed eastbound 401 in Cambridge

A Toronto man has died in a collision that has closed all lanes of the 401 eastbound in Cambridge. The crash was first reported by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) just after 2:30 p.m. at Townline...

breaking

1m ago

Mother of missing autistic teen found safe claims police search lacked urgency
Mother of missing autistic teen found safe claims police search lacked urgency

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager has been found safe, but his mother claims the police search lacked urgency. The 18-year-old left his Peterborough area...

2m ago

1 arrested in botched daytime home invasion in Brampton
1 arrested in botched daytime home invasion in Brampton

One person is in custody following a botched home invasion in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Upper Ridge Crescent just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 for reports of a break-and-enter...

2h ago

Over 70-year temperature record broken as Toronto hits a high of over 23 C Wednesday
Over 70-year temperature record broken as Toronto hits a high of over 23 C Wednesday

An over 70-year temperature record appears to have been broken in Toronto on Wednesday. The previous record of 21.7 C in 1950 was surpassed when it hit 23.1 C at Toronto Pearson Airport around 3 p.m. It...

3h ago

