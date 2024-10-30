Teen Trump supporter charged with threatening Harris supporters with machete

By Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2024 11:48 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2024 12:40 pm.

An 18-year-old Donald Trump supporter is facing a felony charge after police say he threatened two Kamala Harris supporters with a two-foot (60-centimeter) machete as they campaigned outside a Florida early voting site.

Caleb James Williams is charged with felony aggravated assault on a person 65 or older and misdemeanor exhibition of a dangerous weapon, Neptune Beach police records show.

Police Chief Michael Key Jr. said Williams and seven 16- and 17-year-olds drove to a suburban Jacksonville library Tuesday afternoon specifically “to protest and antagonize the opposing political side.” Carrying Trump flags, they began yelling at a group of Harris supporters and that escalated.

Key displayed a photo taken by a witness of a smiling Williams “brandishing a machete in an aggressive, threatening posture over his head.” The Harris supporters he allegedly threatened are women aged 71 and 54.

“This goes way beyond expressing freedom of speech. To say your piece is your First Amendment protected right, but that goes out the window the moment you raise a machete over your head,” Key said. Neptune Beach is an upscale suburb of 7,000 residents with a median income of $110,000, according to census records.

Williams, a restaurant busboy, was being held without bond Wednesday morning at the Duval County Jail pending his initial appearance in court. His father did not immediately return a message left on his cellphone and no attorney information for Williams was listed in court records. The minimum sentence for aggravated assault on a senior in Florida is three years in prison. The maximum is 15.

Key said the seven juveniles with Williams did not appear to have committed any crimes, but the investigation is ongoing.

Duval County Democratic Chair Daniel Henry said Williams committed “a troubling act of intimidation.”

“Violence and intimidation have no place in our democratic process. The Duval County Democratic Party stands with those who seek to express their views peacefully and without fear of reprisal. We urge all citizens to continue engaging in civic activities respectfully and lawfully,” Henry said in a statement.

Dean Black, Duval’s Republican chair, thanked police for arresting Williams but said in a statement that Democrats and others are to blame for the angry political atmosphere surrounding the election.

“In an environment of high political tension, where President Trump has survived two assassination attempts and Republican supporters are derided as Nazis and called ‘garbage’ by Joe Biden, we urge calm,” Black said.

President Biden, speaking Tuesday about a comedian at a weekend Trump rally calling Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage,” said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

The 19-year-old Pennsylvania man who fired at Trump during a July rally, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was a registered Republican but had made a $15 donation to a Democratic group. Crooks was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Ryan Routh, who was charged last month with staking out Trump at his Florida golf course in hopes of shooting him, was once a registered Democrat but says he voted for Trump in 2016. He is currently a registered independent. He also wrote a book calling for Iran to assassinate Trump.

Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives
2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives

The Ford government unveiled its 2024 fall economic outlook and updated budget for Ontario at Queen's Park on Wednesday.

9m ago

2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government
2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government

With major changes underway for how Ontario residents can buy alcohol, provincial government officials say they’re expected to see a short-term drop in net income due to a strike by, and subsequent wage...

9m ago

3 people, including 14- and 15-year-old, charged in violent Mississauga jewelry store robbery
3 people, including 14- and 15-year-old, charged in violent Mississauga jewelry store robbery

Three people, including two youths, are facing robbery charges in connection to a violent armed robbery at a Mississauga jewelry store last month. Peel police say on Sept. 8, at least eight suspects...

1h ago

3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles
3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles

York Regional Police say three youths have been charged and they're on the hunt for two more suspects after a home invasion in Markham on Monday targeting two luxury vehicles. Officers were called to...

7m ago

Top Stories

2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives
2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives

The Ford government unveiled its 2024 fall economic outlook and updated budget for Ontario at Queen's Park on Wednesday.

9m ago

2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government
2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government

With major changes underway for how Ontario residents can buy alcohol, provincial government officials say they’re expected to see a short-term drop in net income due to a strike by, and subsequent wage...

9m ago

3 people, including 14- and 15-year-old, charged in violent Mississauga jewelry store robbery
3 people, including 14- and 15-year-old, charged in violent Mississauga jewelry store robbery

Three people, including two youths, are facing robbery charges in connection to a violent armed robbery at a Mississauga jewelry store last month. Peel police say on Sept. 8, at least eight suspects...

1h ago

3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles
3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles

York Regional Police say three youths have been charged and they're on the hunt for two more suspects after a home invasion in Markham on Monday targeting two luxury vehicles. Officers were called to...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

17h ago

2:03
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism

Sources confirm to CityNews that city staff intend to purchase a building on Gerrard street East and install an 80 bed men's shelter. The area councillor says it’s the wrong place for a shelter.

19h ago

2:55
Safety measures could be coming to deadly stretch of Lake Shore East
Safety measures could be coming to deadly stretch of Lake Shore East

A stretch of Toronto road is quickly becoming known as a dangerous spot for drivers. Shauna Hunt with the safety measure potentially coming to Lake Shore East.

8h ago

2:35
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock

It's been two weeks since 18 year old Logan went missing in Havelock. As Michelle Mackey reports, the Ontario Autism Coalition says it's disappointed with the search effort from OPP.

2:20
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games

Toronto's hotel association says a proposed temporary hike to the hotel tax to 8.5 per cent from six per cent would make Toronto uncompetitive and would impact thousands of smaller businesses beyond hotels.

More Videos