Toronto Zoo says Charles, its beloved 52-year-old gorilla, has died

Charles
Charles, a silverback gorilla, was a beloved icon at the Toronto Zoo and had been there since opening day in 1974. Photo: Toronto Zoo/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 30, 2024 6:34 am.

The Toronto Zoo says it’s honouring the life of Charles, a 52-year-old silverback gorilla, who passed away on Tuesday.

Charles died from natural causes after experiencing significant health issues which arose recently.

“Charles has been a revered member of your Toronto Zoo family since opening day in 1974 and has warmed the hearts of our community for 50 years,” the zoo wrote in a press release.

“He will be dearly missed, and his memory will continue to inspire those who knew him to continue the fight against the extinction of this incredible, critically endangered species.”

The 52-year-old gorilla was diagnosed with heart failure and placed on medication last week after staff noted that Charles was acting out of character.

“Over the weekend, Charles rallied, his appetite returning and his interaction with his care staff improving,” the zoo continued. “[Tuesday] morning Charles was bright and sitting up eating, but he deteriorated suddenly and quickly in the afternoon.”

The zoo said Charles had a “true presence” that left a lasting impact on everyone around him as he transformed from a “playful juvenile to a protective and wise leader.”

“I’m so proud of the work our team did to keep him comfortable in his final days with us,” said Dolf DeJong, CEO of the Toronto Zoo. “Charles was more than an icon; he was a member of our zoo family and a powerful ambassador for his species. Our flags will fly at half-mast to commemorate his life.”

Silverback gorillas are known for their intelligence and social behaviour. They often display bonds with family members. Despite their imposing size—maxing out at 485 pounds—they are generally considered gentle and shy creatures.

Conservation efforts are ongoing to protect silverback gorillas and their habitats, which are threatened by poaching and habitat destruction.

