Alberta introduces bills affecting transgender people, pronouns at school

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, left, and Tiffany Gillis, right, watch as Kellie-Lynn Pirie speaks about Smith introducing three bills to do with transgender issues in Edmonton, on Thursday Oct. 31, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2024 5:13 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2024 7:58 pm.

EDMONTON — Alberta has introduced a trio of bills focusing on transgender people and students using preferred pronouns.

Premier Danielle Smith’s government proposed Thursday one bill that would require children under 16 to have parental consent if they want to change their names or pronouns at school.

Moments after the legislation was introduced in the legislature, LGBTQ+ organizations Egale and Skipping Stone Foundation announced they will be taking legal action, calling it discriminatory.

A similar law is on the books in Saskatchewan, where the government invoked the notwithstanding clause, a measure that allows governments to override certain Charter rights for up to five years.

Smith told reporters she believes the Charter allows for limits on rights and that her government’s restrictions are reasonable.

“We have all kinds of restrictions on the ability of minors to make decisions. And we do that because we want to make sure that they are at full capacity to be able to make decisions that are going to be consequential to them,” she said.

The bill would also require parents to opt in for their children to be taught about sexual orientation and sexual and gender identity at school.

Smith said parents need to know what’s going on with their children.

Bennett Jensen, director of legal at Egale – one of two groups that also took the Saskatchewan government to court – told The Canadian Press none of the policies are reasonable or balanced, and run counter to the expert consensus and evidence.

“It violates the Charter rights of Albertans and will cause devastating harm,” he said.

Jensen said the courts have been clear that children and young people have rights, and governments cannot focus on a specific subset of young people and deny them rights.

When asked how the rules would be enforced in schools, Smith said the Alberta Teaching Profession Commission has the ability to discipline teachers if they defy the government’s direction.

The requirements would not apply in First Nations schools, but two-spirit Indigenous students in provincially run schools would be subject to them.

The second bill would prohibit doctors from treating those under 16 seeking transgender treatments, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

Currently, national policy restricts bottom surgery across Canada to those 18 and over, and such procedures don’t take place in Alberta.

The bill would also ban regulated health professionals from performing any gender-affirming surgery, including top surgery, on minors.

Jensen said the legislation singles out transgender youth, while still allowing non-transgender youth to get top surgery or to receive hormone therapy and puberty blockers for medical reasons.

“That’s discriminatory, and it’s based in bias,” he said.

Government officials said top surgery is very rare. Smith said the government doesn’t know how many minors are accessing puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

“We just want to make sure that it’s very clear that those are adult decisions to be made by adults,” she said.

Kellie-Lynn Pirie, who underwent a transition before reverting back to her birth sex, is the founder of DeTrans Alliance Canada. She said at a government news conference that she wasn’t ready to make the life-altering decision even as an adult.

“This is simply not a decision we can expect children to make,” she said.

The third bill would ban transgender athletes from competing in female amateur sports and require school and sports organizations to report eligibility complaints.

The government said it’s aiming to protect fairness and safety in sports.

Sport Minister Joseph Schow said sex registration at birth would determine competitive eligibility. Such documentation is accessible through provincial authorities.

Smith said she wants to see sports leagues create mixed-gender divisions to ensure all athletes can compete.

Many organizations have spoken out against the policies, first announced nine months ago, including Amnesty International Canada, the Canadian Medical Association and the Alberta Teachers’ Association.

The proposed legislation comes days before members of Smith’s United Conservative Party are set to vote in her leadership review Saturday.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi said Smith’s government is “picking on vulnerable people” to pander to her party’s base.

He said he’s heard from some 4,500 Albertans “deeply hurt” by the policies in just the past week.

Asked about the premier’s position that the legislation is in line with the Charter, he said he suspects most courts would disagree. He urged Smith to let the courts decide.

Nenshi said his party wants every Albertan, including those in the LGBTQ+ community, to not have to worry about whether their rights will be stripped.

Janis Irwin, an openly gay NDP MLA, said she’s heard from thousands of people who feel they “don’t have a place” in Alberta.

Marni Panas, a transgender woman, said there is a lot of misinformation and lies about transgender people and gender-affirming care.

“If you get to know us … you would start to understand that we’re nothing to be afraid of,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

— With files from Aaron Sousa

Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says
Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says

A mother claims that her 17-year-old son was at home when he was killed in what officials are describing as a shootout between the teen and several police officers. The province's police watchdog has...

3h ago

Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University
Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University

After weeks of speculation of which bike lanes the Ford government plans to remove, the province has updated the legislation to include an addendum that would remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor Street,...

5h ago

Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries
Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries

A female child has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Mississauga transit bus on Thursday, Peel Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to...

1h ago

Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder and arson after a four-month-old baby girl died in a two-alarm house fire last week. Fire crews were called to the residence at 29 Trethewey Dr. near...

5h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says
Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says

A mother claims that her 17-year-old son was at home when he was killed in what officials are describing as a shootout between the teen and several police officers. The province's police watchdog has...

3h ago

Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University
Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University

After weeks of speculation of which bike lanes the Ford government plans to remove, the province has updated the legislation to include an addendum that would remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor Street,...

5h ago

Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries
Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries

A female child has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Mississauga transit bus on Thursday, Peel Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to...

1h ago

Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder and arson after a four-month-old baby girl died in a two-alarm house fire last week. Fire crews were called to the residence at 29 Trethewey Dr. near...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Warm but potential rain on Halloween
Warm but potential rain on Halloween

The record-breaking temperatures could continue tomorrow for Halloween but there is some rain in the forecast. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.
2:33
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short

Peel Police say one man has been arrested but are defending their decision not to pursue a suspect who got away following a home invasion. David Zura explains.

3:25
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough

Logan Tozer has been found safe after missing for two weeks. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from his relieved mother and why she says there wasn’t enough urgency from police to find him.

10h ago

0:29
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away

The 52-year-old gorilla was diagnosed with heart failure and placed on medication last week after staff noted that Charles was acting out of character.
2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.
More Videos