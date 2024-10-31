Boeing workers will vote on a new contract offer to end 7-week-old strike

Machinist AJ Nelson, who has worked for Boeing for six years, works the picket line after union members voted to reject a new contract offer from the company, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2024 7:12 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2024 7:58 pm.

SEATTLE (AP) — The union representing striking Boeing factory workers says members will vote Monday on a new contract offer from the company that provides slightly bigger wage increases than an offer that was rejected last week.

Boeing ‘s latest offer would raise wages 38% over four years, or a compounded increase of about 43%, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said Thursday.

About 33,000 IAM members have been on strike for seven weeks, shutting down production of most Boeing airline jets including the company’s best-seller, the 737 Max.

The strike began Sept. 13 when more than 94% of workers voting rejected an offer of 25% over four years. Last week, 64% shot down a proposal that would have raised general wages 35% over four years.

The union originally demanded 40% in raises over three years and restoration of traditional pensions, which were frozen for then-current workers and not extended to those hired after January 2014. Workers on picked lines in the Seattle area have stressed pensions, but the company based in Arlington, Virginia, is unwilling to bend on the issue.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says
Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says

A mother claims that her 17-year-old son was at home when he was killed in what officials are describing as a shootout between the teen and several police officers. The province's police watchdog has...

3h ago

Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University
Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University

After weeks of speculation of which bike lanes the Ford government plans to remove, the province has updated the legislation to include an addendum that would remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor Street,...

5h ago

Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries
Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries

A female child has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Mississauga transit bus on Thursday, Peel Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to...

1h ago

Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder and arson after a four-month-old baby girl died in a two-alarm house fire last week. Fire crews were called to the residence at 29 Trethewey Dr. near...

5h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says
Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says

A mother claims that her 17-year-old son was at home when he was killed in what officials are describing as a shootout between the teen and several police officers. The province's police watchdog has...

3h ago

Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University
Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University

After weeks of speculation of which bike lanes the Ford government plans to remove, the province has updated the legislation to include an addendum that would remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor Street,...

5h ago

Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries
Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries

A female child has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Mississauga transit bus on Thursday, Peel Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to...

1h ago

Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder and arson after a four-month-old baby girl died in a two-alarm house fire last week. Fire crews were called to the residence at 29 Trethewey Dr. near...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Warm but potential rain on Halloween
Warm but potential rain on Halloween

The record-breaking temperatures could continue tomorrow for Halloween but there is some rain in the forecast. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.
2:33
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short

Peel Police say one man has been arrested but are defending their decision not to pursue a suspect who got away following a home invasion. David Zura explains.

3:25
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough

Logan Tozer has been found safe after missing for two weeks. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from his relieved mother and why she says there wasn’t enough urgency from police to find him.

10h ago

0:29
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away

The 52-year-old gorilla was diagnosed with heart failure and placed on medication last week after staff noted that Charles was acting out of character.
2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.
More Videos