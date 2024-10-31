Man charged in boat crash that killed 3 young people near Kingston, Ont., in May

Ontario police
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2024 8:07 am.

A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a boat collision near Kingston, Ont., that killed three people on the Victoria Day long weekend.

Three young adults died, and five other people were taken to hospital after a speedboat ended up on top of a fishing boat on Bobs Lake shortly after 9:30 p.m. on May 18.

Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday that a 44-year-old man from South Frontenac, Ont., was arrested and charged with three counts each of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, impaired operation causing death and impaired operation causing bodily harm.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Det. Insp. Marty McConnell said police hope the charges bring “some measure of resolution” to those affected by the tragic collision.

A 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man from South Frontenac, along with a 22-year-old woman from Elginburg, Ont., were pronounced dead at the scene. Five others, ranging in age from 21 to 44, were treated in hospital for various injuries.

“I looked at the severity of this investigation. Tragically, three lives were lost, and others were seriously hurt,” McConnell said at a news conference. “I felt it met the criteria of a Criminal Code offence to be laid in this case.”

The crash occurred during Safe Boating Awareness Week.

OPP said 23 boaters and paddlers died in the province last year, and 21 of those deaths occurred because their boat capsized or they went overboard. Seventeen people who died were not wearing life-jackets.

