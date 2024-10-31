Man arrested after Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s B.C. home shot at

AP Dhillon arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards in Edmonton on Monday, March 13, 2023. Police on Vancouver Island say they've arrested a man for shooting at a home in Colwood that property records show is owned by Indo-Canadian pop star AP Dhillon back in September, and another suspect is believed to have fled to India. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2024 10:49 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2024 11:21 pm.

Police on Vancouver Island say they’ve arrested a man after a home in Colwood that property records show is owned by Indo-Canadian pop star AP Dhillon was shot at back in September, and another suspect is believed to have fled to India.

West Shore RCMP say 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra of Winnipeg was arrested on Wednesday in Ontario, accused of shooting at the home and setting two vehicles on fire on Sept. 2.

Police say Kingra appeared in an Ontario court Thursday, and they’ve also put out a warrant for 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, also of Winnipeg, who they believe is now in India.

Mounties say they found evidence of multiple gunshots fired at the home on Ravenwood Road after the shooting, videos of which were posted on social media showing an unidentified person firing a pistol at the house as two vehicles burned in the driveway.

RCMP say Sharma is South Asian, five-foot-nine, with black hair and brown eyes, and they want anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the detachment.

Todd Preston with the West Shore RCMP says officers worked “diligently” on the case to identify the shooting and arson suspects and their work is ongoing and now before the courts.

Police did not name Dhillon as the owner of the home, but land title records show it belongs to Amritpal Singh Dhillon, the Punjabi music artist professionally known as AP Dhillon.

Dhillon was the first Punjabi musical artist to perform at the Juno Awards, and posted a message to Instagram after the shooting saying that he is safe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says
Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says

A mother claims that her 17-year-old son was at home when he was killed in what officials are describing as a shootout between the teen and several police officers. The province's police watchdog has...

2h ago

Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University
Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University

After weeks of speculation of which bike lanes the Ford government plans to remove, the province has updated the legislation to include an addendum that would remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor Street,...

8h ago

Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries
Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries

A female child has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Mississauga transit bus on Thursday, Peel Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to...

4h ago

Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder and arson after a four-month-old baby girl died in a two-alarm house fire last week. Fire crews were called to the residence at 29 Trethewey Dr. near...

8h ago

3:02
Warm but potential rain on Halloween
Warm but potential rain on Halloween

The record-breaking temperatures could continue tomorrow for Halloween but there is some rain in the forecast. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.
2:33
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short

Peel Police say one man has been arrested but are defending their decision not to pursue a suspect who got away following a home invasion. David Zura explains.

3:25
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough

Logan Tozer has been found safe after missing for two weeks. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from his relieved mother and why she says there wasn’t enough urgency from police to find him.

13h ago

0:29
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away

The 52-year-old gorilla was diagnosed with heart failure and placed on medication last week after staff noted that Charles was acting out of character.
2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.
