Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder and arson after a four-month-old baby girl died in a two-alarm house fire last week.

Fire crews were called to the residence at 29 Trethewey Dr. near Keele Street and Yore Road just after 1 a.m. on October 25.

Witnesses tell CityNews thick smoke was billowing from the back porch and quickly escalated into intense flames as firefighters arrived.

Firefighters pulled an infant and a young woman from the home during a primary search of the residence. Life-saving measures were started and the pair were taken to hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.

The woman was said to have serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation police have charged 19-year-old Kathrynn Quita Batuga with second-degree murder and arson with a disregard for human life.

Up to six people were in the home at the time of the fire. Four other patients were treated at the scene but were not transported to hospital.