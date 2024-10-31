Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A four-month-old baby girl was killed in an early morning house fire on Trethewey Drive
A four-month-old baby girl was killed in an early morning house fire on Trethewey Drive on Oct. 25, 2024. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 31, 2024 3:01 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2024 3:56 pm.

A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder and arson after a four-month-old baby girl died in a two-alarm house fire last week.

Fire crews were called to the residence at 29 Trethewey Dr. near Keele Street and Yore Road just after 1 a.m. on October 25.

Witnesses tell CityNews thick smoke was billowing from the back porch and quickly escalated into intense flames as firefighters arrived.

Firefighters pulled an infant and a young woman from the home during a primary search of the residence. Life-saving measures were started and the pair were taken to hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.

The woman was said to have serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation police have charged 19-year-old Kathrynn Quita Batuga with second-degree murder and arson with a disregard for human life.

Up to six people were in the home at the time of the fire. Four other patients were treated at the scene but were not transported to hospital.

Top Stories

Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University
Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University

After a week of speculation of which bikes lanes the Ford government plans to remove, the province has updated the legislation to include an addendum that would remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor Street,...

23m ago

Toronto unveils robust preparations for Taylor Swift's arrival next month
Toronto unveils robust preparations for Taylor Swift's arrival next month

The City of Toronto outlined a robust plan of transit, traffic and security measures Thursday, warning residents to be patient and expect delays as huge crowds flock to the downtown core during Taylor...

updated

9m ago

Boy, 17, fatally shot by police after break-and-enter call in Aurora: SIU
Boy, 17, fatally shot by police after break-and-enter call in Aurora: SIU

A 17-year-old boy has died, and the province's police watchdog is investigating after the teen was fatally shot by York Regional Police officers in Aurora on Wednesday evening. Special Investigations...

3h ago

Dog killed, male injured in Whitby shooting
Dog killed, male injured in Whitby shooting

Police in Durham Region are investigating after a dog was killed and a male was injured in a shooting in Whitby on Thursday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the Mary Street and Garden...

51m ago

