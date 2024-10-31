Quebec freezes two major immigration streams that provide path to permanent residency

Quebec wants to freeze two immigration programs to reduce the number of permanent immigrants settling in the province by 2025. Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge holds a press conference concerning the Plan for the French language in Montreal, Sunday, April 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Joe Bongiorno, The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2024 12:57 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2024 5:17 pm.

MONTREAL — The Quebec government has frozen two major immigration streams that provide a pathway to permanent residency, after complaining for years that the number of newcomers settling in the province is threatening its language and culture.

The moratorium, however, comes on the same day the provincial government announced it planned to welcome up to 67,000 immigrants in 2025 — several thousand more than in 2023 and than what was planned for 2024.

Speaking to reporters at the legislature on Thursday, Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge said that effective immediately the province has suspended applications for the Quebec Experience Program, a path for permanent residency for foreign students who graduate in the province. As well, the government has stopped accepting applicants from the Regular Skilled Worker Program.

These two programs comprise the majority of Quebec’s economic immigrants, the selection for whom is controlled by the provincial government. The other major streams — family reunification and the refugee program — are largely controlled by the federal government.

The freeze will remain until June 2025 at the latest, the time it will take for the province to come up with its immigration plan for 2026, Roberge said. Calling the government’s moratorium “courageous,” Roberge said pausing the programs will allow the province to gain more control over immigration.

In 2022, Premier François Legault said it would be “suicidal” for the province to accept more than 50,000 immigrants per year, because of the threat they pose to the survival of the French language. But Roberge’s immigration plan, tabled Thursday, projects the province will welcome up to 67,000 in 2025. There were around 52,800 immigrants in 2023 and the province plans to welcome up to 61,450 in 2024.

Despite the rise in newcomers projected for 2025, Roberge says a higher percentage of them will speak French than in past years.

“2025 will be an exceptional year in the sense that for the first time, the proportion of immigrants who know French will be around 80 per cent,” he told reporters.

And because they will know French, Roberge said, welcoming up to 67,000 people won’t be as threatening to Quebec’s language and culture. “When we change our analysis and increase the number of French-speaking people graduating in Quebec and integrating into Quebec, I think we can adjust our governance without in any way reneging on what was said.”

In August, Quebec announced a six-month freeze for certain temporary foreign worker applications in Montreal, and in October the government introduced legislation to cap the number of international students in the province.

Quebec has tussled with Ottawa over immigration in recent months, asking for more power to decide who can settle in the province, and demanding Ottawa forcibly relocate asylum seekers to other parts of the country.

Aside from people who arrive in Quebec as permanent immigrants, the number of temporary immigrants in recent years has exploded. Quebec’s statistics agency says temporary immigrants in the province — foreign workers, international students and refugee claimants — exceeded 560,000 in January 2024. The data also shows that Quebec receives 54 per cent of Canada’s asylum seekers.

Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Thursday Quebec is within its rights to fix its permanent residency rates and bolster the French language, but he said the province’s immigration plan is “incomplete.”

“We still haven’t seen a single thing from (Legault) when it comes to temporary residents reductions,” Miller told reporters on Parliament Hill. “It’s something we need to see. I think Quebecers have been asking for it because that is a challenge that the entirety of Canada is facing, but Quebec has made it very much a political issue.”

Meanwhile, Thursday’s announcement drew the ire of some organizations representing Quebec’s business community.

“This will undoubtedly add a lot of pressure on small and medium-sized businesses,” the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said in a statement, adding that suspending the programs will exacerbate labour shortages.

Quebec Manufacturers & Exporters echoed that message, saying the government made the decision without consulting businesses and it will negatively impact the economy in several of Quebec’s regions where there are thousands of job vacancies in the manufacturing sector.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

— With files from David Baxter in Ottawa.

Joe Bongiorno, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says
Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says

A mother claims that her 17-year-old son was at home when he was killed in what officials are describing as a shootout between the teen and several police officers. The province's police watchdog has...

35m ago

Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University
Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University

After weeks of speculation of which bike lanes the Ford government plans to remove, the province has updated the legislation to include an addendum that would remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor Street,...

1h ago

Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries
Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries

A female child has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Mississauga transit bus on Thursday, Peel Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to...

31m ago

Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder and arson after a four-month-old baby girl died in a two-alarm house fire last week. Fire crews were called to the residence at 29 Trethewey Dr. near...

2h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says
Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says

A mother claims that her 17-year-old son was at home when he was killed in what officials are describing as a shootout between the teen and several police officers. The province's police watchdog has...

35m ago

Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University
Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University

After weeks of speculation of which bike lanes the Ford government plans to remove, the province has updated the legislation to include an addendum that would remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor Street,...

1h ago

Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries
Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries

A female child has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Mississauga transit bus on Thursday, Peel Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to...

31m ago

Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder and arson after a four-month-old baby girl died in a two-alarm house fire last week. Fire crews were called to the residence at 29 Trethewey Dr. near...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Warm but potential rain on Halloween
Warm but potential rain on Halloween

The record-breaking temperatures could continue tomorrow for Halloween but there is some rain in the forecast. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

22h ago

2:33
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short

Peel Police say one man has been arrested but are defending their decision not to pursue a suspect who got away following a home invasion. David Zura explains.

22h ago

3:25
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough

Logan Tozer has been found safe after missing for two weeks. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from his relieved mother and why she says there wasn’t enough urgency from police to find him.

7h ago

0:29
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away

The 52-year-old gorilla was diagnosed with heart failure and placed on medication last week after staff noted that Charles was acting out of character.
2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.
More Videos