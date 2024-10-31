How did a Canadian snowboarder end up allegedly running an international drug ring?

In 2002, Ryan James Wedding was a member of Team Canada at the Salt Lake City Olympics. If you know where he is today, the police will pay you $50,000.

In the 22 years in between, he’s alleged to have been a part of everything from the trafficking and distribution of thousands of kilograms of cocaine to a series of contract killings in Ontario.

Calvi Leon is a reporter with The Toronto Star.

“We know that his criminal record dates back to a few years after his Olympic debut. So, it wasn’t long after,” said Leon.

How did an Olympic athlete become involved in this? Police and reporters are still trying to unravel the story.

