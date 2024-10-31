The Taliban say blasts and gunfire in Iran targeted and killed at least 2 Afghans earlier this month

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Explosions and gunfire in Iran killed at least two Afghans earlier this month, the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan said on Thursday.

Iran has denied any shooting took place near Saravan, a town in the country’s restive southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, which borders Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

A high-ranking Taliban committee has been investigating the incident for the past few weeks.

Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said the committee found that explosions and gunfire targeted Afghans in the Kalgan Valley, within Iranian territory. He did not say who was responsible for the attack.

“As of now, the bodies of two martyrs and 34 eyewitnesses, some of whom were injured in the incident, have been transported by the committee,” the spokesman said. “Some of the others who were injured remain in Iran and Pakistan and the committee is actively working to locate and transfer them (to Afghanistan).”

The casualty figures are far lower than the ones given by HalVash, an advocacy group for the Baluch people that is broadly focused on Iran. It issued reports about the shooting, citing two unidentified witnesses and others as claiming a death toll of at least dozens, with more wounded.

HalVash alleged that Iranian security forces used both firearms and rocket-propelled grenades in the attack.

Large numbers of Afghans have called Iran home for decades, from the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan through the first rule of the Taliban, the 2003 U.S.-led invasion and the 2021 Taliban takeover of the country as U.S. and NATO troops pulled out.

The United Nations’ refugee agency estimates that 3.8 million displaced people live in Iran, the vast majority of them Afghans. Some in Iran suggest the number of Afghans is even higher.

However, anti-Afghan migrant rhetoric has escalated in Iran in recent months as Western sanctions grind down its economy, with the country’s police chief saying some 2 million migrants would be deported in the next six months.

Fitrat, the Taliban spokesman, said the situation across the border was unclear as the Taliban did not have access to the Kalgan Valley area. Nor was it clear if those left there were dead or injured, he added.

The Associated Press

Boy, 17, fatally shot by police after break-and-enter call in Aurora: SIU
Boy, 17, fatally shot by police after break-and-enter call in Aurora: SIU

A 17-year-old boy has died, and the province's police watchdog is investigating after the teen was fatally shot by York Regional Police officers in Aurora on Wednesday evening.

updated

1m ago

Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested
Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested

Eight people were injured, and an arrest has been made following a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus in North York.

updated

1h ago

'Out of control': Room costs spike 10 times higher on Taylor Swift Canada show nights
'Out of control': Room costs spike 10 times higher on Taylor Swift Canada show nights

VANCOUVER — Taylor Swift fan Kelly Hall was elated when she beat the odds and was allocated three coveted tickets for The Eras Tour in Vancouver. Then she started looking for a hotel.

4h ago

Hamilton man charged in 86-year-old mother's death, allegedly attacked other family members
Hamilton man charged in 86-year-old mother's death, allegedly attacked other family members

A man from Hamilton is facing several criminal offences, including manslaughter, stemming from an alleged violent assault against his 86-year-old mother, who was hospitalized and died from her injuries.

3h ago

