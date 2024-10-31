Toronto to provide update on city preparations for Taylor Swift concerts

The City of Toronto is set to provide an update today on additional service and traffic measures to ready the city for Taylor Swift’s arrival, as tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to the downtown core during her six scheduled shows next month. Swift performs at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, for her Eras Tour concert, Saturday, July 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Claudio Furlan//LaPresse via AP

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2024 11:54 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2024 12:05 pm.

The City of Toronto is set to provide an update today on service and traffic measures to ready the city for Taylor Swift’s arrival, with huge crowds expected to flock to the downtown core during her six scheduled shows next month.

You can watch the update at 12:45 p.m. on CityNews 24/7

Swift will perform at Rogers Centre for her sold-out Eras Tour from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16 and the following week from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, and the city says it is expecting up to 500,000 visitors from outside Toronto.

Tens of thousands of Swifties are expected to use public transit to get to the venue and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, where fan event Taylgate’24 is happening, while overlapping events at Scotiabank Arena could bring up to 20,000 more people downtown.

The Toronto Transit Commission says it has no subway closures planned during the events, and it will have extra service on subway lines 1 and 2 in the hours before and after Swift’s showtimes.

The transit agency says it is planning on more streetcars and buses for some routes, including the 509 Harbourfront and the 510D Spadina.

Provincial transit authority Metrolinx says it will have additional staff and signage at Union Station to guide fans to the concerts.

Toronto police say they will work with the event organizers and local stakeholders to manage security measures and crowds.

Top Stories

Boy, 17, fatally shot by police after break-and-enter call in Aurora: SIU
Boy, 17, fatally shot by police after break-and-enter call in Aurora: SIU

A 17-year-old boy has died, and the province's police watchdog is investigating after the teen was fatally shot by York Regional Police officers in Aurora on Wednesday evening. Special Investigations...

12m ago

Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested
Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested

Eight people were injured, and an arrest has been made following a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus in North York. The collision happened just before...

47m ago

Buses to replace streetcars on 512 St Clair route for at least 2 weeks
Buses to replace streetcars on 512 St Clair route for at least 2 weeks

The TTC has announced buses will replace streetcars on the 512 route along St. Clair Avenue for at least the next two weeks. The change is due to the completion of upgrades to the St. Clair West Station...

17m ago

Brampton man, 23, charged in sex trafficking investigation
Brampton man, 23, charged in sex trafficking investigation

Peel Regional Police have laid charges in connection with a sex trafficking investigation in the Greater Toronto Area. Officers say 23-year-old Jahmal Paquette of Brampton allegedly exploited a female...

1h ago

