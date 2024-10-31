Prime Minister Trudeau calls for return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on countries around the world to do everything possible to repatriate Ukrainian children taken by Russia. Children wait near the site of Okhmatdyt children’s hospital hit by Russian missiles, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, July 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Evgeniy Maloletka

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2024 1:06 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2024 1:29 pm.

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on countries around the world to do everything possible to repatriate Ukrainian children taken by Russia.

Trudeau addressed delegations from more than 70 countries at a conference in Montreal this morning, as they prepare a joint declaration for the return of Ukrainian children, civilians and prisoners of war.

He said Ukrainians are looking to the international community to do everything it can to protect their country’s people and its identity, after the Russian invasion that began in February 2022.

His speech followed video testimony from a Ukrainian teenager who recounted his kidnapping and the obligations imposed by his Russian guards before he could reunite with his family.

The Ukrainian government estimates that 19,500 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia and 1,800 civilians are unlawfully detained in the country, a senior Canadian official told The Canadian Press during a background briefing on Wednesday.

The two-day conference will wrap up with a press conference this afternoon hosted by Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 17, fatally shot by police after break-and-enter call in Aurora: SIU
Boy, 17, fatally shot by police after break-and-enter call in Aurora: SIU

A 17-year-old boy has died, and the province's police watchdog is investigating after the teen was fatally shot by York Regional Police officers in Aurora on Wednesday evening. Special Investigations...

2h ago

Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested
Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested

Eight people were injured, and an arrest has been made following a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus in North York. The collision happened just before...

2h ago

Ajax man arrested for allegedly threatening a driver with a knife
Ajax man arrested for allegedly threatening a driver with a knife

A man has been charged for allegedly threatening another driver with a knife during a road rage incident in Ajax. Durham police were called to the area of Rossland Road West and Harwood Avenue North...

49m ago

What to know about the unprecedented floods that killed at least 158 in Spain
What to know about the unprecedented floods that killed at least 158 in Spain

MADRID (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain on Tuesday swept away everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes...

9m ago

Top Stories

Boy, 17, fatally shot by police after break-and-enter call in Aurora: SIU
Boy, 17, fatally shot by police after break-and-enter call in Aurora: SIU

A 17-year-old boy has died, and the province's police watchdog is investigating after the teen was fatally shot by York Regional Police officers in Aurora on Wednesday evening. Special Investigations...

2h ago

Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested
Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested

Eight people were injured, and an arrest has been made following a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus in North York. The collision happened just before...

2h ago

Ajax man arrested for allegedly threatening a driver with a knife
Ajax man arrested for allegedly threatening a driver with a knife

A man has been charged for allegedly threatening another driver with a knife during a road rage incident in Ajax. Durham police were called to the area of Rossland Road West and Harwood Avenue North...

49m ago

What to know about the unprecedented floods that killed at least 158 in Spain
What to know about the unprecedented floods that killed at least 158 in Spain

MADRID (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain on Tuesday swept away everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Warm but potential rain on Halloween
Warm but potential rain on Halloween

The record-breaking temperatures could continue tomorrow for Halloween but there is some rain in the forecast. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

18h ago

2:33
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short

Peel Police say one man has been arrested but are defending their decision not to pursue a suspect who got away following a home invasion. David Zura explains.

19h ago

3:25
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough

Logan Tozer has been found safe after missing for two weeks. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from his relieved mother and why she says there wasn’t enough urgency from police to find him.

3h ago

0:29
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away

The 52-year-old gorilla was diagnosed with heart failure and placed on medication last week after staff noted that Charles was acting out of character.
2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.
More Videos