Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Oshawa shooting

durham police
The side of a Durham Regional Police car in an undated file photo.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 1, 2024 4:30 pm.

Police are on the hunt for a 20-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in central Oshawa earlier this week.

Officers from the Durham Regional Police Service say the suspect allegedly approached an individual who was sitting outside a residence near Normandy Street and Nevis Avenue on Tuesday afternoon and fired multiple gunshots at the person.

The suspect was then spotted running into a nearby residence. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they located multiple shell casings in the area and bullet holes in the front entrance. No physical injuries were reported.

Police were not able to locate the suspect, but the next day, a search warrant was executed on the residence where the suspect allegedly ran into. Officers say the search led to the seizure of four handgun magazines and rounds of ammunition.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Erick Gomes of Oshawa. He is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm with the intent to wound, endangering life, possession of a loaded restricted/prohibited firearm and uttering threats.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

