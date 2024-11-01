Canada’s youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave

A corrections officer opens the door to a cell in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in Vancouver.nTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2024 5:52 am.

A convict who became Canada’s youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in Vancouver.

Tara Desousa, now 43, has applied to Federal Court to overturn a decision by B.C.’s Fraser Valley Institution to deny her “escorted temporary absences” from the federal women’s prison.

Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old in 1997 when she sexually assaulted an infant she was babysitting in Quesnel, B.C. The baby required surgery to repair the injuries.

Desousa, who underwent gender-affirming operations while serving an indefinite sentence, also admitted to drowning a three-year-old boy when she was 11 years old, which the judge in the sexual assault case said was below the age of criminal responsibility.

B.C. Supreme Court Judge Victor Curtis imposed an indefinite sentence and a dangerous-offender designation in 1999 because there was no foreseeable “time span in which Adam Laboucan may be cured.”

“In doing so, I do not intend that Mr. Laboucan be kept in prison for many years with no hope for release,” the judge wrote of the then-17-year-old.

“What is intended, and what must happen is that Mr. Laboucan be kept only so long as it is necessitated by the risk he poses.”

The B.C. Court of Appeal upheld the dangerous offender designation in 2002.

Desousa’s application filed in Federal Court in Vancouver in October says she first applied for escorted leave to attend ceremonies at the Anderson Lodge “healing centre for women” in August 2023.

The lodge is run by the Circle of Eagles Lodge Society, an Indigenous-led organization headed by CEO Merv Thomas.

Thomas said in an interview that he couldn’t comment on individual offenders, but a lot of people “coming into our facilities are dealing with a lot of historical trauma.”

He said the society takes a “holistic” approach to helping people heal through ceremonies held at the lodge, and “those that are involved in culture and ceremony have a greater chance at reintegrating positively into the community.”

“We leave the final judgments to the creator,” he said. “We don’t judge anybody that comes to us.”

He said there are “strict” conditions and protocols for offenders that come to the society’s facilities, and “community safety” is paramount.

In his decades working with the organization, Thomas said even he has trouble reading the files of the “brothers and sisters” who seek help from the society, reading about some of the “horrific things” they’ve done.

“But I also started reading and started to understand where they came from and some of the atrocities and the damage that was done to them,” he said.

“I understand and I see both sides and it’s very difficult a lot of times to put our judgments aside. But at the same time, we work with them and we believe that everybody has an opportunity for change.”

Desousa’s Vancouver-based lawyer Caroline North declined to comment on the Federal Court application.

Desousa has had several attempts for parole denied, most recently in June 2024.

The Parole Board of Canada decision said the assault victim and their “family have suffered pain, anxiety and anguish and long-term emotional impacts resulting from your offending.”

“Each time you come up for parole, they are haunted by your offending and the damage you inflicted on their defenceless son/grandson,” the decision said.

The board decision said Desousa was the victim of “extreme” abuse as a child, bullied at school, diagnosed with “several disorders,” and exhibited “violent and sexual behaviour” around other children.

It said Desousa’s case management team believed that escorted temporary absences were “the next logical step in reintegration and gradual release.”

However, the board ruled that Desousa presented “an undue risk to society,” if she was paroled.

A profile in Desousa’s name is listed on Canadian Inmates Connect, which connects convicts with potential pen pals.

“I’ve been incarcerated since I was 15 years old. I was abused extensively as a child and did not know that this was not normal behaviour,” says the profile, which includes photos. “I know now and I am remorseful. I have never been given a chance to have proper interaction with the world growing up.”

Thomas said inmates approved for escorted absences to attend the lodge have to go through a “rigorous” process, but those who participate in ceremonies and access other supports from elders and counsellors see the greatest chance of reform and rehabilitation.

“When people embrace their culture, that’s where we have seen the most change in people,” he said. “They have to do the work themselves because if they don’t do the work, then we can’t change them.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.

Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says
Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says

A mother claims that her 17-year-old son was at home when he was killed in what officials are describing as a shootout between the teen and several police officers. The province's police watchdog has...

1h ago

Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University
Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University

After weeks of speculation of which bike lanes the Ford government plans to remove, the province has updated the legislation to include an addendum that would remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor Street,...

13h ago

'You look like me': Boy who dressed up as Auston Matthews for Halloween meets Leafs star
'You look like me': Boy who dressed up as Auston Matthews for Halloween meets Leafs star

Dreams do come true. A young boy who dressed up as an Auston Matthews hockey card for Halloween had the opportunity to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs' captain ahead of Thursday's game against the Seattle...

23m ago

Girl, 11, injured after being struck by Mississauga transit bus
Girl, 11, injured after being struck by Mississauga transit bus

An 11-year-old girl was injured after she was struck by a Mississauga transit bus on Thursday, Peel Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to the Lisgar Drive and Beacham Street area for...

58m ago

Top Stories

Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says
Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says

A mother claims that her 17-year-old son was at home when he was killed in what officials are describing as a shootout between the teen and several police officers. The province's police watchdog has...

1h ago

Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University
Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University

After weeks of speculation of which bike lanes the Ford government plans to remove, the province has updated the legislation to include an addendum that would remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor Street,...

13h ago

'You look like me': Boy who dressed up as Auston Matthews for Halloween meets Leafs star
'You look like me': Boy who dressed up as Auston Matthews for Halloween meets Leafs star

Dreams do come true. A young boy who dressed up as an Auston Matthews hockey card for Halloween had the opportunity to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs' captain ahead of Thursday's game against the Seattle...

23m ago

Girl, 11, injured after being struck by Mississauga transit bus
Girl, 11, injured after being struck by Mississauga transit bus

An 11-year-old girl was injured after she was struck by a Mississauga transit bus on Thursday, Peel Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to the Lisgar Drive and Beacham Street area for...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Halloween festivities take over Church street
Halloween festivities take over Church street

The annual pedestrian-only Halloween event returned to Church Street packed with ghouls, witches and mystical creatures. Jazan Grewal took a peak.

6h ago

2:35
Aurora teen shot and killed by police
Aurora teen shot and killed by police

A 17-year-old boy is dead after an apparent shootout with police. Erica Natividad with what investigators and the victim's mother are saying.

8h ago

2:38
Cold front to bring strong winds, temperature drop
Cold front to bring strong winds, temperature drop

The blast of warm weather we've been enjoyed won't last. The details in our seven-day forecast.

9h ago

2:59
Toronto officials unveil plans to handle Taylor Swift concerts
Toronto officials unveil plans to handle Taylor Swift concerts

Police, transit and city officials expect 500-thousand people to descend on the city for six sold out concerts. From reduced construction to increased subway services, officials say they are ready for the arrival of the Swifties.

11h ago

1:38
Survey Says: Most Canadian Parents Bracing for Long-Term Financial Support for Their Kids
Survey Says: Most Canadian Parents Bracing for Long-Term Financial Support for Their Kids

A new survey shows many Canadian parents believe they'll have to support their kids into adulthood and two-thirds don't think they'll be able. Bran

11h ago

More Videos