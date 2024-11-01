Intimate partner violence investigation in Mississauga leads to drugs, gun charges

Peel Regional Police say a man has been arrested after a gun and drugs were allegedly discovered when officers were responding to an assault call.

Officers were called to an alleged assault on Oct. 27 in Mississauga a woman and man.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

On Oct. 28, investigators charged Dwayne Carter Noel, a 21-year-old male from Toronto. A loaded firearm and one kilogram of a drug, believed to be cocaine, were allegedly recovered.

He has been charged with Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Assault, Strangulation, Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Breach of Recognizance.

The man was held for a bail hearing.