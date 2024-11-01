Man rescued from the water near Toronto’s harbourfront

Emergency crews were called to Lake Ontario for a rescue operation on Friday night.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says it received a report about a man who was under the docks and struggling to get out of the water.

The TPS Marine Unit attended the scene near Queens Quay West and Rees Street just after 9:00 p.m. and pulled the man out of the lake.

He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been provided.