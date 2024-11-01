Man rushed to hospital after Friday night shooting in North York

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 1, 2024 11:21 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2024 11:22 pm.

Toronto police responded to a shooting in North York Friday evening.

Officers arrived at the scene near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports from witnesses who heard multiple gunshots pop off.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a hospital by paramedics, where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Police say “several gunshots were fired resulting in multiple vehicles in the area being struck by gunfire.”

Investigators are also looking into reports of a projectile that went through the window of a residential unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Scarborough cinema evacuated after package was lit on fire, police say
Scarborough cinema evacuated after package was lit on fire, police say

Emergency crews responded to a situation at a cinema in Scarborough Friday evening. Toronto Fire Services responded to a call about a fire at Woodside Square Cinemas, near Finch Avenue East and McCowan...

2h ago

Interac says it's resolved issues with e-transfer service after hours-long outage
Interac says it's resolved issues with e-transfer service after hours-long outage

Interac, the Canadian money transfer service, experienced technical issues on Friday that delayed some e-transfers. At least 605 reports were recorded on the outage monitoring site Downdetector.com...

19m ago

Peel police release photo of alleged Brampton stabbing suspect
Peel police release photo of alleged Brampton stabbing suspect

Peel Regional Police have released the photo of a man who is believed to be the suspect of an alleged stabbing that happened in Brampton on October 26. Officers say the suspect approached a 32-year-old...

4h ago

Man rescued from the water near Toronto's harbourfront
Man rescued from the water near Toronto's harbourfront

Emergency crews were called to Lake Ontario for a rescue operation on Friday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says it received a report about a man who was under the docks and struggling to get...

1h ago

Top Stories

Scarborough cinema evacuated after package was lit on fire, police say
Scarborough cinema evacuated after package was lit on fire, police say

Emergency crews responded to a situation at a cinema in Scarborough Friday evening. Toronto Fire Services responded to a call about a fire at Woodside Square Cinemas, near Finch Avenue East and McCowan...

2h ago

Interac says it's resolved issues with e-transfer service after hours-long outage
Interac says it's resolved issues with e-transfer service after hours-long outage

Interac, the Canadian money transfer service, experienced technical issues on Friday that delayed some e-transfers. At least 605 reports were recorded on the outage monitoring site Downdetector.com...

19m ago

Peel police release photo of alleged Brampton stabbing suspect
Peel police release photo of alleged Brampton stabbing suspect

Peel Regional Police have released the photo of a man who is believed to be the suspect of an alleged stabbing that happened in Brampton on October 26. Officers say the suspect approached a 32-year-old...

4h ago

Man rescued from the water near Toronto's harbourfront
Man rescued from the water near Toronto's harbourfront

Emergency crews were called to Lake Ontario for a rescue operation on Friday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says it received a report about a man who was under the docks and struggling to get...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
Royal Agricultural Winter Fair returns for its 102nd year
Royal Agricultural Winter Fair returns for its 102nd year

From cows, horse shows, to 2000-pound pumpkins, cowboy hat shopping and more. The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is back for its 102nd year and is said to be the largest indoor agricultural event in the world. Catalina Gillies took in all the action

4h ago

1:04
Video shows chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas on Halloween
Video shows chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas on Halloween

Residents downtown are complaining after fireworks were set off and vehicles blocked the busy downtown intersection on Halloween night and into the next morning.

10h ago

1:23
Halloween festivities take over Church street
Halloween festivities take over Church street

The annual pedestrian-only Halloween event returned to Church Street packed with ghouls, witches and mystical creatures. Jazan Grewal took a peak.

2:35
Aurora teen shot and killed by police
Aurora teen shot and killed by police

A 17-year-old boy is dead after an apparent shootout with police. Erica Natividad with what investigators and the victim's mother are saying.

3:51
Exceptional Toronto student turns to the pulpit from the basketball court
Exceptional Toronto student turns to the pulpit from the basketball court

Twenty years ago CityNews interviewed an exceptional Toronto student who wanted to be a writer. We caught up with Branden Gordon while visiting St. Benedict Catholic Church in Etobicoke to see how he's doing, and his career choice may surprise you.

12h ago

More Videos