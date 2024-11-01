Man rushed to hospital after Friday night shooting in North York
Posted November 1, 2024 11:21 pm.
Last Updated November 1, 2024 11:22 pm.
Toronto police responded to a shooting in North York Friday evening.
Officers arrived at the scene near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports from witnesses who heard multiple gunshots pop off.
A man was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a hospital by paramedics, where he remains in life-threatening condition.
Police say “several gunshots were fired resulting in multiple vehicles in the area being struck by gunfire.”
Investigators are also looking into reports of a projectile that went through the window of a residential unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.