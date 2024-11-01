Man rushed to hospital after Friday night shooting in North York

Toronto police responded to a shooting in North York Friday evening.

Officers arrived at the scene near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports from witnesses who heard multiple gunshots pop off.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a hospital by paramedics, where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Police say “several gunshots were fired resulting in multiple vehicles in the area being struck by gunfire.”

Investigators are also looking into reports of a projectile that went through the window of a residential unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.