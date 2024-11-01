Not just for summer: ‘Brat’ is Collins Dictionary’s word of the year

Charli xcx attends the WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2024 6:21 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2024 7:50 am.

LONDON (AP) — Collins Dictionary has declared “brat” – the album title that became a summer-living ideal – its 2024 word of the year.

The word, used by singer Charli XCX as the title of her sixth studio album, has been defined as “characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude.”

Collins lexicographers said on Friday that in the phrase “brat summer,” it became “one of the most talked about words of 2024.”

“More than a hugely successful album, ‘brat’ is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and ‘brat summer’ established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life,” the dictionary said.

Collins experts monitor their 20-billion-word database to create the annual list of new and notable words that reflect the ever-evolving English language.

Other new and notable words for 2024 include “era,” in the sense of “a period of one’s life or career that is of a distinctive character.” It’s inspired by Taylor Swift’s world-conquering Eras tour.

Other notable neologisms among the dictionary’s word-of-the-year finalists include the growing movement against mass tourism, “anti-tourism”; “delulu,” meaning utterly mistaken or unrealistic in one’s ideas or expectations; and “rawdogging,” taking a long-haul flight with no devices or distractions.

“With many of this year’s notable words being popularized by generations Z and Alpha, we can confidently say this is the most ‘brat’ Word of the Year list ever,” said Collins managing director Alex Beecroft.

Collin’s 2023 word of the year was “AI,” short for artificial intelligence.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man to hospital after crashing car into Scarborough house
Man to hospital after crashing car into Scarborough house

A male driver was injured after crashing his vehicle into a home in Scarborough, leading to the carport collapsing. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at 24 Portico Drive in the Ellesmere Road and...

1h ago

Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says
Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says

A mother claims that her 17-year-old son was at home when he was killed in what officials are describing as a shootout between the teen and several police officers. The province's police watchdog has...

3h ago

'You look like me': Boy who dressed up as Auston Matthews for Halloween meets Leafs star
'You look like me': Boy who dressed up as Auston Matthews for Halloween meets Leafs star

Dreams do come true. A young boy who dressed up as an Auston Matthews hockey card for Halloween had the opportunity to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs' captain ahead of Thursday's game against the Seattle...

2h ago

Razor found in northern Ontario child's Halloween candy, OPP investigating
Razor found in northern Ontario child's Halloween candy, OPP investigating

Police in northern Ontario say a razor blade was found in a child's candy on Halloween night. OPP say they were called Thursday evening about a tampered mini chocolate bar containing a blade. Police...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man to hospital after crashing car into Scarborough house
Man to hospital after crashing car into Scarborough house

A male driver was injured after crashing his vehicle into a home in Scarborough, leading to the carport collapsing. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at 24 Portico Drive in the Ellesmere Road and...

1h ago

Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says
Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says

A mother claims that her 17-year-old son was at home when he was killed in what officials are describing as a shootout between the teen and several police officers. The province's police watchdog has...

3h ago

'You look like me': Boy who dressed up as Auston Matthews for Halloween meets Leafs star
'You look like me': Boy who dressed up as Auston Matthews for Halloween meets Leafs star

Dreams do come true. A young boy who dressed up as an Auston Matthews hockey card for Halloween had the opportunity to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs' captain ahead of Thursday's game against the Seattle...

2h ago

Razor found in northern Ontario child's Halloween candy, OPP investigating
Razor found in northern Ontario child's Halloween candy, OPP investigating

Police in northern Ontario say a razor blade was found in a child's candy on Halloween night. OPP say they were called Thursday evening about a tampered mini chocolate bar containing a blade. Police...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Halloween festivities take over Church street
Halloween festivities take over Church street

The annual pedestrian-only Halloween event returned to Church Street packed with ghouls, witches and mystical creatures. Jazan Grewal took a peak.

8h ago

2:35
Aurora teen shot and killed by police
Aurora teen shot and killed by police

A 17-year-old boy is dead after an apparent shootout with police. Erica Natividad with what investigators and the victim's mother are saying.

11h ago

2:38
Cold front to bring strong winds, temperature drop
Cold front to bring strong winds, temperature drop

The blast of warm weather we've been enjoyed won't last. The details in our seven-day forecast.

11h ago

1:38
Survey Says: Most Canadian Parents Bracing for Long-Term Financial Support for Their Kids
Survey Says: Most Canadian Parents Bracing for Long-Term Financial Support for Their Kids

A new survey shows many Canadian parents believe they'll have to support their kids into adulthood and two-thirds don't think they'll be able. Bran

13h ago

2:22
Housing starts continue to fall under Ford government
Housing starts continue to fall under Ford government

The province's latest economic outlook shows the number of new homes being built dropping over the next few years. The Premier claims interest rates are to blame and the market will bounce back. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

More Videos