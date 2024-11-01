Peel police release photo of alleged Brampton stabbing suspect

Police describe the suspect as a male with a medium build.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 1, 2024 8:09 pm.

Peel Regional Police have released the photo of a man who is believed to be the suspect of an alleged stabbing that happened in Brampton on October 26.

Officers say the suspect approached a 32-year-old man and became involved in a verbal argument near Main Street and Steeles Avenue at approximately 4:00 p.m.

According to police, the argument escalated into a violent confrontation that ended with the victim being stabbed several times. He was later transported to a hospital where he remains in non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect is described as a male with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black toque, black and grey jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, beige boots and carrying a dark backpack.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

