Sudden closure of Ontario retirement home leaves families scrambling to find new care

A provincial regulator says it’s working to find new accommodations for residents of a Norwich, Ont., retirement home that gave just over two weeks’ notice of its closure.

The Retirement Home Regulatory Authority says the abrupt closure of Trillium Care Norwich contravenes the Retirement Homes Act, which requires a 120-day notice to residents.

The regulatory body says it is co-ordinating with the home’s 18 residents to find them new care and ensure they are able to access its emergency fund to help cover the costs of moving.

The retirement home south of Woodstock, Ont., sent an email to clients on Oct. 25 saying it would be closing on Nov. 11 due to an “emergency lack of financial resources,” and urged those affected to contact Ontario Health at Home.

Family members have been voicing their frustration over the sudden closure and the scramble to find new homes for their loved ones.

The owner of the retirement home declined to comment when reached by The Canadian Press.

Miranda Guitard says her husband’s grandmother moved to the home in May after being diagnosed with dementia. She said there were red flags soon after, including a sudden rent increase and missing paperwork.

Guitard is urging families who are researching retirement homes to get as much information as possible and also learn about the Retirement Home Regulatory Authority.

“Find out where you’re sending your family member,” she said.

“Just because it’s a retirement home and there’s nurses and (support) staff there and it looks like this wonderful space, it can end up not being a good experience.”