Sudden closure of Ontario retirement home leaves families scrambling to find new care

Exterior view of Trillium Care Norwich retirement home
Exterior view of Trillium Care Norwich retirement home located south of Woodstock, Ont. GOOGLE

By Nick Wells, The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2024 1:52 pm.

A provincial regulator says it’s working to find new accommodations for residents of a Norwich, Ont., retirement home that gave just over two weeks’ notice of its closure. 

The Retirement Home Regulatory Authority says the abrupt closure of Trillium Care Norwich contravenes the Retirement Homes Act, which requires a 120-day notice to residents.

The regulatory body says it is co-ordinating with the home’s 18 residents to find them new care and ensure they are able to access its emergency fund to help cover the costs of moving.

The retirement home south of Woodstock, Ont., sent an email to clients on Oct. 25 saying it would be closing on Nov. 11 due to an “emergency lack of financial resources,” and urged those affected to contact Ontario Health at Home.

Family members have been voicing their frustration over the sudden closure and the scramble to find new homes for their loved ones. 

The owner of the retirement home declined to comment when reached by The Canadian Press.

Miranda Guitard says her husband’s grandmother moved to the home in May after being diagnosed with dementia. She said there were red flags soon after, including a sudden rent increase and missing paperwork. 

Guitard is urging families who are researching retirement homes to get as much information as possible and also learn about the Retirement Home Regulatory Authority.

“Find out where you’re sending your family member,” she said.

“Just because it’s a retirement home and there’s nurses and (support) staff there and it looks like this wonderful space, it can end up not being a good experience.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows 'chaotic scene' at Yonge & Dundas on Halloween night as fireworks, cars take over intersection
Video shows 'chaotic scene' at Yonge & Dundas on Halloween night as fireworks, cars take over intersection

Some downtown Toronto residents are dismayed that more wasn't done by police to shut down a chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas streets on Halloween night. CityNews has recieved several viewer tips and...

6m ago

59 arrested, 300-plus charges laid in $14M auto theft investigation allegedly involving ServiceOntario employees
59 arrested, 300-plus charges laid in $14M auto theft investigation allegedly involving ServiceOntario employees

Toronto police have arrested more than 50 people and laid more than 300 charges as part of an ongoing investigation aimed at dismantling auto theft rings across the GTA. Officials said that since July...

52m ago

Human remains identified as Toronto man who escaped from prison 40-plus years ago
Human remains identified as Toronto man who escaped from prison 40-plus years ago

The human remains of a man from Toronto were identified in a cold case spanning more than 40 years as authorities continue to appeal for information that could lead to an arrest. In a news release published...

1h ago

Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave
Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave

A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in...

1h ago

Top Stories

Video shows 'chaotic scene' at Yonge & Dundas on Halloween night as fireworks, cars take over intersection
Video shows 'chaotic scene' at Yonge & Dundas on Halloween night as fireworks, cars take over intersection

Some downtown Toronto residents are dismayed that more wasn't done by police to shut down a chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas streets on Halloween night. CityNews has recieved several viewer tips and...

6m ago

59 arrested, 300-plus charges laid in $14M auto theft investigation allegedly involving ServiceOntario employees
59 arrested, 300-plus charges laid in $14M auto theft investigation allegedly involving ServiceOntario employees

Toronto police have arrested more than 50 people and laid more than 300 charges as part of an ongoing investigation aimed at dismantling auto theft rings across the GTA. Officials said that since July...

52m ago

Human remains identified as Toronto man who escaped from prison 40-plus years ago
Human remains identified as Toronto man who escaped from prison 40-plus years ago

The human remains of a man from Toronto were identified in a cold case spanning more than 40 years as authorities continue to appeal for information that could lead to an arrest. In a news release published...

1h ago

Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave
Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave

A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Halloween festivities take over Church street
Halloween festivities take over Church street

The annual pedestrian-only Halloween event returned to Church Street packed with ghouls, witches and mystical creatures. Jazan Grewal took a peak.

14h ago

2:35
Aurora teen shot and killed by police
Aurora teen shot and killed by police

A 17-year-old boy is dead after an apparent shootout with police. Erica Natividad with what investigators and the victim's mother are saying.

16h ago

2:38
Cold front to bring strong winds, temperature drop
Cold front to bring strong winds, temperature drop

The blast of warm weather we've been enjoyed won't last. The details in our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

1:38
Survey Says: Most Canadian Parents Bracing for Long-Term Financial Support for Their Kids
Survey Says: Most Canadian Parents Bracing for Long-Term Financial Support for Their Kids

A new survey shows many Canadian parents believe they'll have to support their kids into adulthood and two-thirds don't think they'll be able. Bran

19h ago

2:22
Housing starts continue to fall under Ford government
Housing starts continue to fall under Ford government

The province's latest economic outlook shows the number of new homes being built dropping over the next few years. The Premier claims interest rates are to blame and the market will bounce back. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

More Videos