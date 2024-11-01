The Big Story

How Taylor Swift takes over a city (and an industry)

Taylor Swift performs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on July 28, 2023
Taylor Swift performs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on July 28, 2023. Swift's Eras Tour will perform six shows at Toronto's Rogers Centre in November 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP ONLINE_YES

By Rob Sheffield

Posted November 1, 2024 7:11 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2024 7:16 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, two weeks from today, Taylor Swift will land in Toronto for the first of six shows in the city on the Eras Tour’s Canadian leg. In December she’ll play three more shows in Vancouver. And when the tour comes to a city, it makes its presence felt in the form of hundreds of millions of dollars, tens of thousands of fans, security challenges, snarled traffic, price gouging and more.

Rob Sheffield is an  American music journalist and the author of Heartbreak is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music. “[The Eras Tour] transforms economies, it turns the entire town into a town that is crawling with people who have travelled to this show from all over the world,  and it’s an exciting thing to happen to any city,” says Sheffield.

So what happens when Swift lands in Canada? What should we expect? And exactly how did a teenage country singer out of Nashville become, quite literally, bigger than the Beatles? How did Taylor Swift take over the entire music industry? And will she ever give it back?

Related:

Top Stories

Man to hospital after crashing car into Scarborough house
Man to hospital after crashing car into Scarborough house

A male driver was injured after crashing his vehicle into a home in Scarborough, leading to the carport collapsing. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at 24 Portico Drive in the Ellesmere Road and...

1h ago

Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says
Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says

A mother claims that her 17-year-old son was at home when he was killed in what officials are describing as a shootout between the teen and several police officers. The province's police watchdog has...

3h ago

'You look like me': Boy who dressed up as Auston Matthews for Halloween meets Leafs star
'You look like me': Boy who dressed up as Auston Matthews for Halloween meets Leafs star

Dreams do come true. A young boy who dressed up as an Auston Matthews hockey card for Halloween had the opportunity to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs' captain ahead of Thursday's game against the Seattle...

2h ago

Razor found in northern Ontario child's Halloween candy, OPP investigating
Razor found in northern Ontario child's Halloween candy, OPP investigating

Police in northern Ontario say a razor blade was found in a child's candy on Halloween night. OPP say they were called Thursday evening about a tampered mini chocolate bar containing a blade. Police...

1h ago

