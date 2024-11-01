Police horse struck, officer injured after being rammed by stolen vehicle downtown

A Toronto police office and police horse were injured after a vehicle and horse were rammed by a vehicle downtown on Friday afternoon.

Officers were in the Queen Street West and University Avenue area around 3:15 p.m. when they got an Automated License Plate Recognition hit and discovered a stolen truck.

The driver of the vehicle then allegedly rammed the police car and struck a police horse.

An officer who was in the car was injured and is being transported to hospital. The police horse is still being assessed

Two people have been taken into custody. Queen Street is closed at Peter to John Streets as police investigate.