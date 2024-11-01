Watermain break shuts down section of Yonge Street downtown

A portion of Yonge Street in downtown Toronto has been shut down to traffic following a large watermain break.

In a post on X, Toronto police say the break was reported just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police and Toronto Fire crews are at the scene.

The southbound and northbound lanes of Yonge are closed from Belmont Street to Church Street.

Police are warning drivers and cyclists to use caution in the area and to expect traffic delays.

The TTC’s 97 bus is also on a detour via Belmont and Davenport Road.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO 680 NEWSRADIO TORONTO’S LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES!