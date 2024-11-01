Wendy’s closing 140 more restaurants as part of push to update its locations

FILE - A sign for Wendy's restaurant stands over one of its locations, Feb. 25, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

By Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2024 12:25 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2024 12:50 pm.

Wendy’s plans to close 140 U.S. restaurants before the end of this year on top of the 100 it said it would close in May.

But in a conference call with investors Thursday, the company said those closures will be offset by new restaurant openings. Wendy’s said it plans to open between 250 and 300 restaurants this year.

Wendy’s President and CEO Kirk Tanner said the restaurants that are closing are underperforming compared to others.

“They’re just in locations that don’t build our brands,” Tanner said. “You look at a brand that’s 55 years old and some of those restaurants are quite out of date.”

Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s didn’t provide a list of the locations to be closed. But Tanner said they are spread out all over the country.

“Our focus is on building new restaurants because we know they deliver well over the average of these poor-performing restaurants,” he said. “We, overall, want the best restaurants for the customers and that customer experience we want to deliver.”

Wendy’s had 7,292 restaurants at the end of the third quarter. More than 80% of them are in the U.S.

Wendy’s shares rose 3.5% in midday trading Friday.

U.S. restaurant sales have seen little growth this year as many consumers pushed back against rising menu prices. Wendy’s same-store sales – or sales at locations open at least a year – were up less than 1% in the U.S. in the first half of this year.

Earlier in October, Denny’s announced it will close 150 locations by the end of 2025. And Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy protection in May after closing dozens of stores.

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Video shows 'chaotic scene' at Yonge & Dundas on Halloween night as fireworks, cars take over intersection
Video shows 'chaotic scene' at Yonge & Dundas on Halloween night as fireworks, cars take over intersection

Some downtown Toronto residents are dismayed that more wasn't done by police to shut down a chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas streets on Halloween night. CityNews has recieved several viewer tips and...

8m ago

59 arrested, 300-plus charges laid in $14M auto theft investigation allegedly involving ServiceOntario employees
59 arrested, 300-plus charges laid in $14M auto theft investigation allegedly involving ServiceOntario employees

Toronto police have arrested more than 50 people and laid more than 300 charges as part of an ongoing investigation aimed at dismantling auto theft rings across the GTA. Officials said that since July...

54m ago

Human remains identified as Toronto man who escaped from prison 40-plus years ago
Human remains identified as Toronto man who escaped from prison 40-plus years ago

The human remains of a man from Toronto were identified in a cold case spanning more than 40 years as authorities continue to appeal for information that could lead to an arrest. In a news release published...

1h ago

Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave
Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave

A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in...

1h ago

