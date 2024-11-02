Crews work in Nunavut hamlet to restore power that’s been off since Thursday

<p>The Nunavut government has declared a state of emergency in Kimmirut after a power outage hit the Baffin Island hamlet two days ago. A late day sun catches mountains along the waters surrounding Baffin Island Tuesday August 26, 2014 near York Sound, Nunavut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2024 5:19 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2024 5:29 pm.

KIMMIRUT, Nvt. — The Nunavut government has declared a state of emergency in Kimmirut after a power outage hit the Baffin Island hamlet two days ago.

Community and Government Services Minister David Joanasie says in a news release that the territory’s emergency management staff are working closely with local officials and other territorial partners to help the community.

The release says the Qulliq Energy Corporation reported a complete community power loss on Thursday, and that only limited backup power generation is available.

A warming centre has been established at the Qaqqalik School.

The Qulliq Energy Corporation has been posting updates on Facebook about the outage, with many of the posts noting the challenges in flying in workers to make repairs.

Environment Canada is forecasting a low temperature on Saturday night of -9 C and a high of Sunday of -5 C.

“We are committed to finding solutions to ensure the safety and security of everyone impacted,” Joanasie said in the government news release.

Joanasie said further in a Facebook post that the government has staff in the hamlet who are making sure generators in buildings are kept running, including the school, water treatment plant, health centre and airport.

A boil-water advisory for Kimmirut was issued Saturday, and the territory is warning residents about the dangers of carbon-monoxide poisoning if using gas stoves, camping stoves or grills for indoor heating.

An update posted to Facebook by the Qulliq Energy Corporation on Saturday afternoon said electricians are making progress on identifying the cause of the outage. It said mechanics have made repairs on an emergency unit, but testing on that unit was waiting for additional crews to arrive from Iqaluit.

An earlier post from the utility warned customers to ensure that stove tops, burners and ovens are turned off, and that no items are left inside them, in order to prevent fires when power is eventually restored.

The state of emergency that was declared Saturday will be in effect for 14 days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2024.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police looking to identify persons related to a suspicious incident in Mississauga
Police looking to identify persons related to a suspicious incident in Mississauga

Police are looking to identify several people or vehicles in connection with a suspicious incident in Mississauga. Investigators say around 9:45 p.m. on November 1, security images in the Traders Boulevard...

4h ago

Most Canadians set to turn back time, reigniting time change discourse
Most Canadians set to turn back time, reigniting time change discourse

Time change discourse happens on a predictable cycle. Every year, twice a year, a chorus of Canadians decries the policy of springing forward and falling back.  It really is like clockwork.  Their...

10h ago

2 men arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Brampton in August
2 men arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Brampton in August

Two more people have been arrested after a man was found shot to death in a car in Brampton in August. Peel Regional Police were called to Millstone Drive near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West...

7h ago

Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response
Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response

JERUSALEM (AP) — An attack on a central Israeli town early Saturday injured 11 people as Iran's supreme leader vowed a punishing response to Israel's attack last week and Israeli airstrikes continued...

4h ago

Top Stories

Police looking to identify persons related to a suspicious incident in Mississauga
Police looking to identify persons related to a suspicious incident in Mississauga

Police are looking to identify several people or vehicles in connection with a suspicious incident in Mississauga. Investigators say around 9:45 p.m. on November 1, security images in the Traders Boulevard...

4h ago

Most Canadians set to turn back time, reigniting time change discourse
Most Canadians set to turn back time, reigniting time change discourse

Time change discourse happens on a predictable cycle. Every year, twice a year, a chorus of Canadians decries the policy of springing forward and falling back.  It really is like clockwork.  Their...

10h ago

2 men arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Brampton in August
2 men arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Brampton in August

Two more people have been arrested after a man was found shot to death in a car in Brampton in August. Peel Regional Police were called to Millstone Drive near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West...

7h ago

Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response
Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response

JERUSALEM (AP) — An attack on a central Israeli town early Saturday injured 11 people as Iran's supreme leader vowed a punishing response to Israel's attack last week and Israeli airstrikes continued...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas as fireworks and vehicles flood the intersection
Chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas as fireworks and vehicles flood the intersection

Some downtown Toronto residents have expressed their frustration over a chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas streets involving fireworks being set off and engines revving late Thursday night. Jazan Grewal reports.

18h ago

3:10
Royal Agricultural Winter Fair returns for its 102nd year
Royal Agricultural Winter Fair returns for its 102nd year

From cows, horse shows, to 2000-pound pumpkins, cowboy hat shopping and more. The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is back for its 102nd year and is said to be the largest indoor agricultural event in the world. Catalina Gillies took in all the action

22h ago

2:50
Wind and showers dying down
Wind and showers dying down

Potential record-breaking temperatures are expected early next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

23h ago

1:04
Video shows chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas on Halloween
Video shows chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas on Halloween

Residents downtown are complaining after fireworks were set off and vehicles blocked the busy downtown intersection on Halloween night and into the next morning.

1:23
Halloween festivities take over Church street
Halloween festivities take over Church street

The annual pedestrian-only Halloween event returned to Church Street packed with ghouls, witches and mystical creatures. Jazan Grewal took a peak.

More Videos