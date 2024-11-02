Police release sketch of alleged Brampton sexual assault suspect

Peel Regional Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect who they believe is responsible for a sexual assault that happened in Brampton over the summer.

Investigators say a woman in her 60s was sexually assaulted on the morning of June 13 by an unknown male near the area of Courtleigh Square and Reynier Drive.

The woman did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect fled the scene shortly after the assault. He is described as a male between 30 and 40 years old, with a stocky build and straight hair to his ears. He is approximately five-foot-ten and was last seen wearing a chocolate brown t-shirt and dark navy blue work pants.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.