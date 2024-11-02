Police release sketch of alleged Brampton sexual assault suspect

A composite sketch released by police shows an alleged sexual assault suspect. (Peel Regional Police)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 2, 2024 10:22 pm.

Peel Regional Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect who they believe is responsible for a sexual assault that happened in Brampton over the summer.

Investigators say a woman in her 60s was sexually assaulted on the morning of June 13 by an unknown male near the area of Courtleigh Square and Reynier Drive.

The woman did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect fled the scene shortly after the assault. He is described as a male between 30 and 40 years old, with a stocky build and straight hair to his ears. He is approximately five-foot-ten and was last seen wearing a chocolate brown t-shirt and dark navy blue work pants.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Top Stories

2 people arrested in Queen Street West chase that injured an officer and a police horse
2 people arrested in Queen Street West chase that injured an officer and a police horse

A Toronto police officer and police horse were injured after they were rammed by a stolen vehicle on Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the Queen Street West and University Avenue area around...

3h ago

Contract talks continue as strikes looms for Canada Post workers
Contract talks continue as strikes looms for Canada Post workers

Bargaining talks between Canada Post and its workers are nearly down to the wire as both sides try to avoid a strike that could have impacts right across the country. “Many issues have been going...

3h ago

Police resolve 'suspicious incident' in Mississauga
Police resolve 'suspicious incident' in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police have resolved a "suspicious incident" that was reported in Mississauga on Friday evening. Investigators say around 9:45 p.m. on November 1, security images in the Traders Boulevard...

2h ago

Most Canadians set to turn back time, reigniting time change discourse
Most Canadians set to turn back time, reigniting time change discourse

Time change discourse happens on a predictable cycle. Every year, twice a year, a chorus of Canadians decries the policy of springing forward and falling back.  It really is like clockwork.  Their...

14h ago

