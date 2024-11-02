Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges allies to act before North Korean troops reach the front

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, a serviceman of the 24th Mechanised Brigade installs landmines and non explosive obstacles along the front line near Chasiv Yar town in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday Oct. 30, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 2, 2024 9:19 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2024 10:26 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged its allies to stop “watching” and take steps before North Koreans troops deployed in Russia reach the battlefield.

Zelenskyy raised the prospect of a preemptive Ukrainian strike on camps where the North Korean troops are being trained, and said Kyiv knows their location. But he said Ukraine can’t do it without permission from allies to use Western-made long-range weapons to hit targets deep inside Russia.

“But instead … America is watching, Britain is watching, Germany is watching. Everyone is just waiting for the North Korean military to start attacking Ukrainians as well,” Zelenskyy said in a post late Friday on the Telegram messaging app.

The Biden administration said Thursday that some 8,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia’s Kursk region near Ukraine’s border and are preparing to help the Kremlin fight against Ukrainian troops in the coming days.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s military intelligence said that more than 7,000 North Koreans equipped with Russian gear and weapons had been transported to areas near Ukraine. The agency, known by its acronym GUR, said that North Korean troops were being trained at five locations in Russia’s Far East. It did not specify its source of information.

Western leaders have described the North Korean troop deployment as a significant escalation that could also jolt relations in the Indo-Pacific region, and open the door to technology transfers from Moscow to Pyongyang that could advance the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile program.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui met with her Russian counterpart in Moscow in Friday.

Ukrainian leaders have repeatedly said they need permission to use Western weapons to strike arms depots, airfields and military bases far from the border to motivate Russia to seek peace. In response, U.S. defense officials have argued that the missiles are limited in number, and that Ukraine is already using its own long-range drones to hit targets farther into Russia.

Moscow has also consistently signaled that it would view any such strikes as a major escalation. President Vladimir Putin warned on Sept. 12 that Russia would be “at war” with the U.S. and NATO states if they approve them.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press




Top Stories

2 men arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Brampton in August
2 men arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Brampton in August

Two more people have been arrested after a man was found shot to death in a car in Brampton in August. Peel Regional Police were called to Millstone Drive near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West...

6m ago

Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response
Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response

JERUSALEM (AP) — An attack on a central Israeli town early Saturday injured 11 people as Iran's supreme leader vowed a punishing response to Israel's attack last week. The predawn strike...

37m ago

Most Canadians set to turn back time, reigniting time change discourse
Most Canadians set to turn back time, reigniting time change discourse

Time change discourse happens on a predictable cycle. Every year, twice a year, a chorus of Canadians decries the policy of springing forward and falling back.  It really is like clockwork.  Their...

2h ago

2 critically injured in motorcycle, pedestrian crash in Mississauga
2 critically injured in motorcycle, pedestrian crash in Mississauga

Two people have suffered critical injuries following a collision involving a motorcycle and two pedestrians in Mississauga on Friday night. Peel police say it happened just after 9 p.m. near Dixie...

42m ago

