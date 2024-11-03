Federal mediators on site for negotiations between B.C. port employer and union

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he spoke with the BC Maritime Employers Association and the union representing more than 700 foremen on negotiations for their new collective agreement. MacKinnon rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2024 1:24 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2024 2:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — Federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia, says Canada’s labour minister.

Steven MacKinnon issued a statement on social media on Saturday evening saying he spoke with the BC Maritime Employers Association and the union representing more than 700 foremen on negotiations for their new collective agreement.

He said both parties have a responsibility to reach an agreement, adding “businesses, workers, and farmers are counting on them” to strike a deal.

Neither the union nor the employer immediately responded to requests for an update on Sunday.

The employers association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 have been bargaining for nearly two years to renew their collective agreement that expired in March 2023.

On Thursday, the union issued a 72-hour notice for job action that would begin Monday at 8 a.m.

The move prompted the employers association to issue a formal notice that it will “defensively” lock out members of the union starting at the same time.

On Saturday, the employers association publicly released the “final offer” they made to the union on Wednesday, which included a 19.2-per-cent increase over the four-year agreement — which would be from April 2023 until March 31, 2027. It also included a 16-per-cent increase to the retirement benefit, a 10-per-cent increase to employer contributions to the welfare plan and an average $21,000 lump sum for eligible employees that includes back pay since the contract expired.

International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 President Frank Morena was not available for comment on the proposed contract, but previously said workers were upset over the employers’ refusal to bargain on major issues such as staffing requirements as more automation is introduced at the ports.

The union also accused the employers of not showing up for negotiations on Thursday, the last scheduled day of mediated talks last week. It said the employer also failed to notify others it would not be participating.

Vancouver’s port — the largest in Canada — has seen a number of recent disruptions due to labour unrest, including days-long picketing at several grain terminals in September and a work stoppage involving both major Canadian railways in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2024.

Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Two injured, one critically, in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
Two injured, one critically, in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

One person has been critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Provincial police say the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Highway...

13m ago

Woman injured, man arrested for suspected impairment in Leslieville crash
Woman injured, man arrested for suspected impairment in Leslieville crash

A woman has been taken to hospital and one man is under arrest following a two-vehicle crash in Leslieville on Sunday morning. Police say the incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m. in the Queen Street...

4h ago

No strike notice so far as talks continue between Canada Post and workers' union
No strike notice so far as talks continue between Canada Post and workers' union

Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage. The Crown corporation says both sides have agreed not to give...

2m ago

Search continues for Jamaican rugby player missing for more than two weeks
Search continues for Jamaican rugby player missing for more than two weeks

Niagara Police are asking for the public's help in finding a visiting Jamaican rugby player who disappeared without a trace after a game in Toronto last month. Alpachino Mignott arrived from Jamaica...

3h ago

