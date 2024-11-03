Clocks fall back an hour as daylight time ends for much of Canada

<p>Clocks turned back one hour across most of Canada this morning as daylight time came to an end. A selection of vintage clocks are displayed at Electric Time Company, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Medfield, Mass. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charles Krupa</p>

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2024 6:55 am.

Clocks turned back one hour across most of Canada this morning as daylight time came to an end.

While the shift to standard time offered many Canadians a chance to sleep an extra hour, it also means darkness will start arriving earlier in the evening.

Sunrise will come an hour earlier each morning except in Yukon, most of Saskatchewan and part of eastern Quebec where clocks stay unchanged year-round.

Seasonal time changes have been linked to health complications such as headaches and heart problems, but despite years of discussion around abolishing daylight time and some provinces saying they’re willing to scrap it if the U.S. follows suit, few have gone through with a change.

University of Ottawa professor Rebecca Robillard, a co-chair of the Canadian Sleep Research Consortium, says research suggests it would be in the best interests of public health to abolish time change and remain on Standard Time.

Daylight time kicks in again on March 9, 2025.

