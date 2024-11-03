OPEC extends its oil output cuts by one month until the end of December

The morning sun rises behind oil rigs sitting in storage Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at a yard outside of Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, file) (C) Odessa American

By The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2024 5:49 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2024 7:54 pm.

Saudi Arabia and allied oil producing countries said on Sunday they would postpone a plan to gradually increase oil output until the end of the year, extending their output cuts by one month.

No reason was given for the move, which comes ahead of the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday.

In June, OPEC said 2.2 million barrels a day in voluntary cuts were extended until September but would then be gradually reduced month by month until they are eliminated by September 2025. OPEC later extended the cuts until November.

On Sunday, the group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, extended the cuts again by one month until the end of December. The announcement was made on the website for the OPEC+ alliance.

Oil prices have been edging down as weak global demand overtakes the risk of a wider war in the Mideast.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Party leaders condemn violence at Hindu temple in Brampton amid India consular visit
Party leaders condemn violence at Hindu temple in Brampton amid India consular visit

OTTAWA — Leaders of the three main federal parties condemned violence that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in the Toronto suburb of Brampton. Videos circulating on...

42m ago

Two seriously injured in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
Two seriously injured in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

Two people have been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Provincial police say the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Highway...

5h ago

Trump talks about reporters being shot and says he shouldn't have left White House after 2020 loss
Trump talks about reporters being shot and says he shouldn't have left White House after 2020 loss

LITITZ, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump delivered a profane and conspiracy-laden speech two days before Tuesday's presidential election, talking about reporters being shot and suggesting he “shouldn't have...

28m ago

Weather system in southern Caribbean expected to strengthen and head northward this week
Weather system in southern Caribbean expected to strengthen and head northward this week

MIAMI (AP) — A weather system in the south-central Caribbean is expected to develop and strengthen this week, prompting a tropical storm warning for Jamaica and a hurricane watch for the Cayman Islands...

19m ago

Top Stories

Party leaders condemn violence at Hindu temple in Brampton amid India consular visit
Party leaders condemn violence at Hindu temple in Brampton amid India consular visit

OTTAWA — Leaders of the three main federal parties condemned violence that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in the Toronto suburb of Brampton. Videos circulating on...

42m ago

Two seriously injured in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
Two seriously injured in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

Two people have been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Provincial police say the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Highway...

5h ago

Trump talks about reporters being shot and says he shouldn't have left White House after 2020 loss
Trump talks about reporters being shot and says he shouldn't have left White House after 2020 loss

LITITZ, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump delivered a profane and conspiracy-laden speech two days before Tuesday's presidential election, talking about reporters being shot and suggesting he “shouldn't have...

28m ago

Weather system in southern Caribbean expected to strengthen and head northward this week
Weather system in southern Caribbean expected to strengthen and head northward this week

MIAMI (AP) — A weather system in the south-central Caribbean is expected to develop and strengthen this week, prompting a tropical storm warning for Jamaica and a hurricane watch for the Cayman Islands...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Vince Carter Jersey Retirement
Vince Carter Jersey Retirement

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with highlights from Vince Carter’s jersey retirement as a Raptor.

20h ago

3:30
Vince Carter emotional ahead of Jersey retirement
Vince Carter emotional ahead of Jersey retirement

Vince Carter spoke to media ahead of his historic jersey retirement in Toronto. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

23h ago

1:34
Sunny and seasonal weather to wrap up the weekend
Sunny and seasonal weather to wrap up the weekend

A shift in wind direction is expected to bring in warmer conditions. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

52m ago

2:26
Legion works to remember our nearly forgotten fallen
Legion works to remember our nearly forgotten fallen

One Legion branch on the edge of the GTA says it's working on a way to honour those who no longer have living family to carry on their memory. David Zura explains.

23h ago

2:16
Jamaican rugby player goes missing after game at Lamport Stadium
Jamaican rugby player goes missing after game at Lamport Stadium

Niagara Regional Police say they are searching for 26-year-old Alpachino Mignott, whose last known location was near Niagara-on-the-Lake on October 19th. Rhianne Campbell has the latest from his mother.

12h ago

More Videos