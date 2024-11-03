Russia sends nearly 100 drones into Ukraine, as Zelenskyy urges tougher sanctions against Moscow

A Russian self-propelled multiple rocket launcher Uragan (Hurricane) fires toward Ukrainian position at an undisclosed location in Ukraine.
In this photo taken from video distributed by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, a Russian self-propelled multiple rocket launcher Uragan (Hurricane) fires toward Ukrainian position at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Russian Defense Ministry Press Service

By The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2024 10:13 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2024 10:43 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow sent 96 drones and a guided air missile into Ukraine overnight into Sunday, Ukrainian officials said.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 66 drones were destroyed during the overnight barrage, along with the missile. A further 27 drones were “lost” over various areas, it said, likely having been electronically jammed, while one drone flew into Belarusian airspace. No casualties were reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russia had launched around 900 guided aerial bombs, 500 drones and 30 missiles against Ukraine over the past week.

Zelenskyy appealed Sunday on X to Ukraine’s allies to provide “long-range capabilities for our security”, saying that these “attacks would have been impossible if we had sufficient support from the world.” Kyiv is still awaiting word from its Western partners on its repeated requests to use the long-range weapons they provide to hit targets on Russian soil, including for preemptive Ukrainian strikes on camps where North Korean troops are being trained.

The Ukrainian President also urged partners to enact “truly effective sanctions to prevent Russia from importing critical components for drone and missile production”. This appeal followed an address on Saturday, in which he said over 2,000 drones and missiles “still using Western components” were launched against Ukraine in October, and underlined the need for more stringent export controls to prevent sanctions evasion.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said that 19 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight into Sunday in three regions of Russia: 16 in the Rostov region, two in the Belgorod region and one in the Volgograd region.

A man died Sunday in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Belgorod region, according to regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Provincial police say the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Highway 407. OPP...

updated

31m ago

Woman injured, man arrested for suspected impairment in Leslieville crash
Woman injured, man arrested for suspected impairment in Leslieville crash

A woman has been taken to hospital and one man is under arrest following a two-vehicle crash in Leslieville on Sunday morning. Police say the incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m. in the Queen Street...

2h ago

Search continues for Jamaican rugby player missing for more than two weeks
Search continues for Jamaican rugby player missing for more than two weeks

Niagara Police are asking for the public's help in finding a visiting Jamaican rugby player who disappeared without a trace after a game in Toronto last month. Alpachino Mignott arrived from Jamaica...

2h ago

Israel says it carried out ground raid into Syria, seizing a Syrian citizen connected to Iran
Israel says it carried out ground raid into Syria, seizing a Syrian citizen connected to Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Sunday it carried out a ground raid into Syria, seizing a Syrian citizen involved in Iranian networks. It was the first time in the current war that Israel...

30m ago

