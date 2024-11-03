updated

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

Provincial police investigate a single vehicle crash on southbound Highway 410 near Highway 407
Provincial police investigate a single vehicle crash on southbound Highway 410 near Highway 407 on Nov. 3, 2024. MTO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 3, 2024 11:52 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2024 12:09 pm.

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Provincial police say the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Highway 407.

OPP told CityNews two people were in the car at the time of the crash and one of them was ejected. That person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. The person’s age and gender were not immediately known.

Brampton fire officials indicated in a social media post that the injuries were fatal.

The second person suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known.

The southbound lanes of Highway 410 have been closed at Steeles Avenue down to Highway 407 for the investigation.

