US flies long-range bomber in drill with South Korea, Japan in reaction to the North’s missile test

In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force via South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, F-16 fighter jets, South Korean Air Force F-15K fighter jets and Japanese Air Force F-2 fighter jets fly during a trilateral air drill at an undisclosed location, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force/South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2024 6:35 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2024 7:04 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew a long-range bomber in a trilateral drill with South Korea and Japan on Sunday in response to North Korea’s recent test-firing of a new intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland, South Korea’s military said.

North Korea on Thursday tested the newly developed Hwasong-19 ICBM, which flew higher and stayed in the air longer than any other missile it has fired. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called it “an appropriate military action” to cope with external security threats posed by its rivals.

On Sunday, the U.S. flew the B-1B bomber to train with South Korean and Japanese fighter jets near the Korean Peninsula, demonstrating the three countries’ firm resolve and readiness to respond to North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile programs, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The trilateral aerial training was the second by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan this year, the statement said.

The U.S. often responds to major North Korean missile tests with temporary deployments of some of its powerful military assets such as long-range bombers, aircraft carriers and nuclear-powered submarines to and near the Korean Peninsula. North Korea typically responds angrily to such U.S. actions, calling them part of a U.S.-led plot to invade the North and performing additional weapons tests.

The U.S. has flown the B-1B bomber over or near the Korean Peninsula four times this year, according to South Korea’s military. A B-1B is capable of carrying a large conventional weapons payload.

Thursday’s Hwasong-19 test, North Korea’s first ICBM test-firing in almost a year, showed progress in North Korea’s missile program. But many experts say North Korea still has some technological issues to master to acquire functioning ICBMs that can deliver nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland. The experts say the Hwasong-19 shown in North Korea’s state media photos and videos looked too big to be useful in a war.

The ICBM test was seen as an effort to grab American attention ahead of the U.S. presidential election this week and respond to international condemnation of North Korea’s reported dispatch of thousands of troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine, observers say.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Clocks fall back an hour as daylight time ends for much of Canada
Clocks fall back an hour as daylight time ends for much of Canada

Clocks turned back one hour across most of Canada this morning as daylight time came to an end. While the shift to standard time offered many Canadians a chance to sleep an extra hour, it also means...

1h ago

Contract talks continue as strikes looms for Canada Post workers
Contract talks continue as strikes looms for Canada Post workers

Bargaining talks between Canada Post and its workers are nearly down to the wire as both sides try to avoid a strike that could have impacts right across the country. “Many issues have been going...

12h ago

Palestinians say Israel struck a Gaza clinic during a polio campaign. The army denies it
Palestinians say Israel struck a Gaza clinic during a polio campaign. The army denies it

CAIRO (AP) — Palestinian officials say an Israeli drone strike on a clinic in northern Gaza where children were being vaccinated for polio wounded six people, including four children. The Israeli military...

1h ago

They sent ballots from Canada. Now, Americans prepare to watch the election from afar
They sent ballots from Canada. Now, Americans prepare to watch the election from afar

After knocking on thousands of doors during this year's U.S. presidential campaign, David Shelton's work is done — now, he's looking forward to knocking back a drink or two at a local bar on election...

58m ago

Top Stories

Clocks fall back an hour as daylight time ends for much of Canada
Clocks fall back an hour as daylight time ends for much of Canada

Clocks turned back one hour across most of Canada this morning as daylight time came to an end. While the shift to standard time offered many Canadians a chance to sleep an extra hour, it also means...

1h ago

Contract talks continue as strikes looms for Canada Post workers
Contract talks continue as strikes looms for Canada Post workers

Bargaining talks between Canada Post and its workers are nearly down to the wire as both sides try to avoid a strike that could have impacts right across the country. “Many issues have been going...

12h ago

Palestinians say Israel struck a Gaza clinic during a polio campaign. The army denies it
Palestinians say Israel struck a Gaza clinic during a polio campaign. The army denies it

CAIRO (AP) — Palestinian officials say an Israeli drone strike on a clinic in northern Gaza where children were being vaccinated for polio wounded six people, including four children. The Israeli military...

1h ago

They sent ballots from Canada. Now, Americans prepare to watch the election from afar
They sent ballots from Canada. Now, Americans prepare to watch the election from afar

After knocking on thousands of doors during this year's U.S. presidential campaign, David Shelton's work is done — now, he's looking forward to knocking back a drink or two at a local bar on election...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
Vince Carter emotional ahead of Jersey retirement
Vince Carter emotional ahead of Jersey retirement

Vince Carter spoke to media ahead of his historic jersey retirement in Toronto. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

11h ago

1:34
Sunny and seasonal weather to wrap up the weekend
Sunny and seasonal weather to wrap up the weekend

A shift in wind direction is expected to bring in warmer conditions. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

2:48
Negotiations continue as a strike looms for Canada Post workers
Negotiations continue as a strike looms for Canada Post workers

A possible nationwide strike by Canada Post workers looms. Afua Baah has the details on the impact Canadians could see if negotiations break down.

13h ago

1:42
Chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas as fireworks and vehicles flood the intersection
Chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas as fireworks and vehicles flood the intersection

Some downtown Toronto residents have expressed their frustration over a chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas streets involving fireworks being set off and engines revving late Thursday night. Jazan Grewal reports.
2:50
Wind and showers dying down
Wind and showers dying down

Potential record-breaking temperatures are expected early next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
More Videos