Ballet dancer has her dreams come true after getting accepted to her #1 school
Posted November 4, 2024 9:30 am.
Following years of hard work, Maya Nursimulu is undergoing her first year at Canada’s National Ballet School in Toronto.
She’s looking forward to taking part in the school’s nutcracker performance and also has advice for anyone looking to get involved in Ballet.
Maya Nursimulu – Ballet Dancer
We’re always looking for great athletes, community ambassadors and all around awesome people. You can nominate them here!