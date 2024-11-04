Ballet dancer has her dreams come true after getting accepted to her #1 school

Maya Nursimulu - Ballet Dancer
Maya is undergoing her first year at Canada's National Ballet School.

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted November 4, 2024 9:30 am.

Following years of hard work, Maya Nursimulu is undergoing her first year at Canada’s National Ballet School in Toronto.

She’s looking forward to taking part in the school’s nutcracker performance and also has advice for anyone looking to get involved in Ballet.

Maya Nursimulu – Ballet Dancer

We’re always looking for great athletes, community ambassadors and all around awesome people. You can nominate them here!

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton
3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton

OTTAWA — Three people were arrested following a chaotic and violent scene that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in Brampton. Videos circulating on social media appear...

updated

1h ago

City of Toronto and Rogers introduce 'Taylor Swift Way' street sign in anticipation of pop star's arrival
City of Toronto and Rogers introduce 'Taylor Swift Way' street sign in anticipation of pop star's arrival

The City of Toronto unveiled its "Taylor Swift Way" street sign in the downtown core in honour of the global megapop star's highly anticipated six-show run at the Rogers Centre. Mayor Olivia Chow and...

51m ago

Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election
Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election

Voters will elect a new city council member when they head to the polls for Toronto’s Ward 15 - Don Valley West by-election on Monday. A total of 16 candidates are registered to be on the ballot,...

10h ago

Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91

Quincy Jones, the multi-talented music titan whose vast legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson’s historic “Thriller” album to writing prize-winning film and television scores and collaborating...

5h ago

Top Stories

3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton
3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton

OTTAWA — Three people were arrested following a chaotic and violent scene that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in Brampton. Videos circulating on social media appear...

updated

1h ago

City of Toronto and Rogers introduce 'Taylor Swift Way' street sign in anticipation of pop star's arrival
City of Toronto and Rogers introduce 'Taylor Swift Way' street sign in anticipation of pop star's arrival

The City of Toronto unveiled its "Taylor Swift Way" street sign in the downtown core in honour of the global megapop star's highly anticipated six-show run at the Rogers Centre. Mayor Olivia Chow and...

51m ago

Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election
Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election

Voters will elect a new city council member when they head to the polls for Toronto’s Ward 15 - Don Valley West by-election on Monday. A total of 16 candidates are registered to be on the ballot,...

10h ago

Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91

Quincy Jones, the multi-talented music titan whose vast legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson’s historic “Thriller” album to writing prize-winning film and television scores and collaborating...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Protests erupt as Spanish Royals visit flood-hit Valencia
Protests erupt as Spanish Royals visit flood-hit Valencia

Thousands of Spaniards flocked to the now destroyed streets of Valencia Sunday as news broke that the Spanish King and Queen would be visiting the region in wake of this weeks fatal flood. Karling Donoghue has the details.

15h ago

2:47
Iran celebrates anniversary of 1979 hostage crisis amid escalating regional tensions
Iran celebrates anniversary of 1979 hostage crisis amid escalating regional tensions

Iranians flocked to the former U.S. embassy in Tehran Sunday to celebrate the anniversary of the 1979 hostage crisis that has for decades shaped relations between Tehran and the U.S. Karling Donoghue reports on the mass gathering.

15h ago

1:40
Candidates make a final push for votes in Ward 15 By-Election
Candidates make a final push for votes in Ward 15 By-Election

Polling suggests a tight race between two notable front-runners ahead of tomorrow's Don Valley West By-Election. Rhianne Campbell is catching up with the candidates.

15h ago

3:00
Vince Carter Jersey Retirement
Vince Carter Jersey Retirement

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with highlights from Vince Carter’s jersey retirement as a Raptor.
3:30
Vince Carter emotional ahead of Jersey retirement
Vince Carter emotional ahead of Jersey retirement

Vince Carter spoke to media ahead of his historic jersey retirement in Toronto. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

More Videos