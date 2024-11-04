Heavy rains in Barcelona disrupt rail service as troops search for more flood victims in Valencia

Emergency services remove cars in an area affected by floods in Catarroja, Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

By Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Posted November 4, 2024 5:45 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2024 6:32 am.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The recurrent storms in eastern Spain that led to massive flooding last week and killed over 200 people, mostly near Valencia, dumped rain on Barcelona on Monday, prompting authorities to suspend commuter rail service.

Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente said he was suspending all commuter trains in northeast Catalonia, a region with 8 million people, on request from civil protection officials.

Mobile phones in Barcelona screeched with an alert for “extreme and continued rainfall” on the southern outskirts of the city. The alert urged people to avoid any normally dry gorges or canals.

Puente said that the rains had forced air traffic controllers to change the course of 15 flights operating at Barcelona’s airport, located on the southern flank of the city.

Several highways have been closed due to flooding.

Classes were cancelled in Tarragona, a city in southern Catalonia about halfway between Barcelona and Valencia, after a red alert for rains was issued.

Meanwhile, in Valencia, the search continued for bodies inside houses and thousands of wrecked cars strewn in the streets, on highways, and in canals that channeled last week’s deluge into populated areas.

Citizens, volunteers and thousands of soldiers and police officers are helping in the gargantuan clean-up effort of mud and debris.

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press





