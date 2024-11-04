Hundreds of people attend march at Brampton Hindu temple a day after violent clashes

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 4, 2024 9:07 pm.

Hundreds of people are back outside a Hindu temple in Brampton the day after a chaotic and violent scene erupted when Indian consular officials visited.

Three people were arrested and a police officer was suspended as the clashes captured on video showed demonstrators holding banners in support of a separate Sikh country called Khalistan clashing with others, including some holding India’s national flag.

The videos seem to show fist fights and people striking each other with poles in what appears to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple, near The Gore Road.

The group Sikhs for Justice said Khalistan supporters had been protesting the presence of Indian consulate officials undertaking an announced visit to provide administrative services such as helping seniors access pensions.

On Monday night, close to 400 people gathered in the parking lot of the temple and were spotted waving Indian flags. They began to walk on the street, temporarily blocking traffic in both directions.

Peel police say The Gore Road is blocked both ways with intermittent road closures on roads that intersect it.

The clashes came as Hindus celebrate the Diwali holiday and amid mounting tensions between Canada and India.

Last month, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats over allegations they used their positions to collect information on Canadians in the pro-Khalistan independence movement and then passed the details on to criminal gangs who targeted the individuals directly.

India has long accused Canada of harbouring pro-Khalistan terrorists that New Delhi has asked Ottawa to extradite, though Canadian officials say those requests often lack adequate proof.

