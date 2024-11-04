Poilievre asks premiers to axe their sales taxes on new homes worth under $1 million

<p>Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2024 5:00 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2024 6:29 am.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has written to the provinces’ premiers, asking them to eliminate their sales taxes on new homes that are under $1 million.

It follows Poilievre’s own pledge last week that if he becomes prime minister, he will axe the federal sales tax on new homes sold for under $1 million.

The Conservatives estimated that measure would reduce the cost of an $800,000 home by $40,000 and spur construction of another 30,000 homes per year.

Poilievre said last week that he would pay for the federal tax cut by scrapping Liberal housing policies, and in his letter to premiers, he said provincial sales taxes also significantly increase the cost of homes.

He tells the premiers he understands that all provinces are different, but that by matching his own promised tax cut on new homes they will save their residents tens of thousands of dollars.

Poilievre has relentlessly attacked the Liberal government over the state of housing affordability, blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the rapid rise of housing prices and rents since 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton amid India consular visit
Violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton amid India consular visit

OTTAWA — India's high commission in Canada is condemning violence that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in the Toronto suburb of Brampton. Videos circulating on social...

7h ago

Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election
Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election

Voters will elect a new city council member when they head to the polls for Toronto’s Ward 15 - Don Valley West by-election on Monday. A total of 16 candidates are registered to be on the ballot,...

7h ago

Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91

Quincy Jones, the multi-talented music titan whose vast legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson’s historic “Thriller” album to writing prize-winning film and television scores and collaborating...

2h ago

Here's what to watch as Election Day approaches in the U.S.
Here's what to watch as Election Day approaches in the U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is nearly upon us. In a matter of hours, the final votes in the 2024 presidential election will be cast. In a deeply divided nation, the election is a true...

2h ago

