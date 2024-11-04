Quebec plans to force new doctors to stay in the province and work in public system

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé responds to the Opposition during question period Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the legislature in Quebec City. New doctors trained in Quebec universities will have to spend the first years of their practice in the province and in the public health care system, the Quebec government says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2024 11:31 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2024 1:03 pm.

MONTREAL — The provincial government says it will force new doctors trained in Quebec to work in the province’s public health-care system for the first years of their practice.

Health Minister Christian Dubé told a Montreal radio station this morning that those who want to leave Quebec or work in the private system will face “consequences.”

The minister announced Sunday evening he plans to table a new bill to force new family physicians and specialist doctors to start their careers in Quebec.

The government estimates it costs between $435,000 and $790,000 to train a doctor, including during their residency.

It says there has been a 70 per cent increase in the number of doctors working exclusively in the private system since 2020, adding that the trend is especially notable among new doctors.

Dubé has not said how long new doctors would have to remain in Quebec, or what consequences they could face if they leave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

