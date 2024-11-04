Storm in the Caribbean is on a track to likely hit Cuba as a hurricane

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows weather systems Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (NOAA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 4, 2024 8:02 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2024 9:26 am.

MIAMI (AP) — A new tropical storm was expected to form Monday in the Caribbean and will bring heavy rain to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands before strengthening to a hurricane and likely hitting Cuba, forecasters said.

The storm was expected to be named Rafael. Later in the week it also is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Florida and portions of the U.S. Southeast, according to advisories from the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Jamacia and a hurricane watch was in effect for the Cayman Islands.

“Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen” on Monday morning was located about 220 miles (355 kilometers) south of Kingston, Jamacia. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) while moving north at 7 mph (11 kph), the center said.

The storm was expected to move near Jamaica by late Monday and be near or over the Cayman Islands late Tuesday into Wednesday. It could be near hurricane strength when it passes near the Cayman Islands.

The most recent forecast shows the storm could pass over western Cuba on Wednesday as a hurricane. People in Cuba and the Florida Keys were among those urged to monitor the storm as it develops.

Heavy rainfall will affect the western Caribbean with totals of 3 to 6 inches (7 to 15 centimeters) and up to 9 inches (23 cm) expected locally in Jamaica and parts of Cuba. Flooding and mudslides are possible.

On the opposite side of the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Patty was forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Monday. The storm was about 490 miles (785 km) east of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton
3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton

OTTAWA — Three people were arrested following a chaotic and violent scene that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in Brampton. Videos circulating on social media appear...

updated

1h ago

City of Toronto and Rogers introduce 'Taylor Swift Way' street sign in anticipation of pop star's arrival
City of Toronto and Rogers introduce 'Taylor Swift Way' street sign in anticipation of pop star's arrival

The City of Toronto unveiled its "Taylor Swift Way" street sign in the downtown core in honour of the global megapop star's highly anticipated six-show run at the Rogers Centre. Mayor Olivia Chow and...

50m ago

Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election
Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election

Voters will elect a new city council member when they head to the polls for Toronto’s Ward 15 - Don Valley West by-election on Monday. A total of 16 candidates are registered to be on the ballot,...

10h ago

Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91

Quincy Jones, the multi-talented music titan whose vast legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson’s historic “Thriller” album to writing prize-winning film and television scores and collaborating...

5h ago

Top Stories

3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton
3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton

OTTAWA — Three people were arrested following a chaotic and violent scene that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in Brampton. Videos circulating on social media appear...

updated

1h ago

City of Toronto and Rogers introduce 'Taylor Swift Way' street sign in anticipation of pop star's arrival
City of Toronto and Rogers introduce 'Taylor Swift Way' street sign in anticipation of pop star's arrival

The City of Toronto unveiled its "Taylor Swift Way" street sign in the downtown core in honour of the global megapop star's highly anticipated six-show run at the Rogers Centre. Mayor Olivia Chow and...

50m ago

Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election
Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election

Voters will elect a new city council member when they head to the polls for Toronto’s Ward 15 - Don Valley West by-election on Monday. A total of 16 candidates are registered to be on the ballot,...

10h ago

Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91

Quincy Jones, the multi-talented music titan whose vast legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson’s historic “Thriller” album to writing prize-winning film and television scores and collaborating...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Protests erupt as Spanish Royals visit flood-hit Valencia
Protests erupt as Spanish Royals visit flood-hit Valencia

Thousands of Spaniards flocked to the now destroyed streets of Valencia Sunday as news broke that the Spanish King and Queen would be visiting the region in wake of this weeks fatal flood. Karling Donoghue has the details.

15h ago

2:47
Iran celebrates anniversary of 1979 hostage crisis amid escalating regional tensions
Iran celebrates anniversary of 1979 hostage crisis amid escalating regional tensions

Iranians flocked to the former U.S. embassy in Tehran Sunday to celebrate the anniversary of the 1979 hostage crisis that has for decades shaped relations between Tehran and the U.S. Karling Donoghue reports on the mass gathering.

15h ago

1:40
Candidates make a final push for votes in Ward 15 By-Election
Candidates make a final push for votes in Ward 15 By-Election

Polling suggests a tight race between two notable front-runners ahead of tomorrow's Don Valley West By-Election. Rhianne Campbell is catching up with the candidates.

15h ago

3:00
Vince Carter Jersey Retirement
Vince Carter Jersey Retirement

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with highlights from Vince Carter’s jersey retirement as a Raptor.
3:30
Vince Carter emotional ahead of Jersey retirement
Vince Carter emotional ahead of Jersey retirement

Vince Carter spoke to media ahead of his historic jersey retirement in Toronto. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

More Videos