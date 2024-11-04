Windsor sues federal government over costs of 2022 Ambassador Bridge blockade

Truckers and supporters block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, in Windsor, Ont., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Truckers and supporters block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, in Windsor, Ont., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Paola Loriggio

Posted November 4, 2024 8:00 pm.

The City of Windsor is suing the federal government over the costs incurred due to the so-called Freedom Convoy blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in early 2022.

The lawsuit filed Monday alleges Ottawa promised to fully cover the city’s expenses related to the trucker convoy that cut off access to Canada’s busiest trade corridor with the United States for six days.

It alleges the city relied on that funding commitment in its budgeting process, only to see Ottawa refuse to reimburse more than $900,000 of the expenses after deeming them ineligible.

The city further alleges the federal government’s decision to withhold part of the money was arbitrary and left local taxpayers to foot the bill.

“Non-payment by Canada has caused Windsor to fund this deficit at the expense of local taxpayers from its limited capital budget used to fund roads, sewers and other infrastructure projects,” the city says in its statement of claim. 

The blockade shone a spotlight on a long-standing issue: the “improper downloading of policing in areas of federal jurisdiction to municipalities at local ratepayers’ expense,” the document says.

The lawsuit also seeks compensation for ongoing expenses related to protecting Windsor’s international border crossings, as well as a formal declaration of federal responsibility for policing and securing border crossings.

The allegations have not been tested in court. 

A spokesperson for the federal Department of Justice said they are aware of the legal action and will review the statement of claim to determine next steps.

In the statement of claim, the city says managing and clearing the protest led to “significant” expenses for policing, emergency services, transit, communications and legal services.

In December 2022, about 10 months after the blockade, the city shared a breakdown of its anticipated expenses with the federal government, the document says. At the time, the total was about $6,865,000, it says.

Shortly afterward, the federal government agreed to reimburse the city for those costs, and Public Safety Canada issued a news release saying Canada would provide “up to $6.9 million in federal funding in 2022-2023,” the claim alleges.

The city submitted an updated breakdown of its costs in 2023, with a new total of about $6,995,000, the document says.

In the fall of 2023, the federal government responded that it would only cover half of the city’s legal fees, since those were not considered eligible expenses, the claim says. 

The lawsuit alleges that the agreement reached in December 2022 “did not include any terms that limited the eligibility of the city’s expenses,” and that Ottawa’s decision to reduce the funding amounts to an “unjustified, arbitrary” breach of contract.

The Freedom Convoy protest began as a response to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the Canada-U.S. border but grew into broader demonstrations opposing pandemic measures.

The protest saw a convoy of big rigs park in downtown Ottawa for weeks to demand the federal government drop COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates. 

Violent clashes at Hindu temple in Brampton lead to 3 arrests, 1 cop suspended
Violent clashes at Hindu temple in Brampton lead to 3 arrests, 1 cop suspended

Three people were arrested and a police officer was suspended following a chaotic and violent scene that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in Brampton. Videos circulating...

updated

2h ago

Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election
Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election

Voters will elect a new city council member when they head to the polls for Toronto’s Ward 15 - Don Valley West by-election on Monday. A total of 16 candidates are registered to be on the ballot,...

21h ago

Toronto police cracking down on unsafe e-bike operators
Toronto police cracking down on unsafe e-bike operators

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says it is cracking down on unsafe operators of “micromobility” vehicles, which include e-bikes, e-scooters and other small electric vehicles like hoverboards and unicycles. “A...

59m ago

2024 U.S. election: Why congressional and state races matter, and how it impacts governing
2024 U.S. election: Why congressional and state races matter, and how it impacts governing

The U.S. election on Tuesday will also see voting occur for all 435 members of the House of Representatives along with a third of the senate.

34m ago

