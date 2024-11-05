Police concerned for safety of missing woman last seen in Etobicoke

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a woman who went missing after she was last seen in Etobicoke on Monday morning.

Investigators say Sarah, 33, was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. in the Park Lawn Road and Berry Road area.

Police say Sarah has a medical condition that makes her disappearance even more troubling. Investigators did not provide details on her condition.

She’s described as five feet tall with a heavy build and long, straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue winter coat, long sleeve blue jogging top, black winter boots, gold bracelets, and gold chains.

Police have set up a command post at 21 Old Mill Rd. and are using K-9 units and drones to aid in their search.