Ontario making GO Transit free for veterans, members of Canadian Armed Forces

GO Train
Veterans and Regular Force members of the Canadian Armed Forces will soon be able to ride GO Transit for free. A woman walks along a platform beside a GO train at Toronto's Union Station on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2024 10:58 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2024 11:01 am.

Veterans and current full-time members of the Canadian Armed Forces will soon be able to ride GO Transit for free.

Ontario’s minister of children, community and social services made the announcement Tuesday, saying the province is introducing a transit relief program for them that will begin March 1.

Michael Parsa says there are also plans to extend the free fares to UP Express in the future.

Parsa also says the government is increasing the amount that eligible veterans and their family members can receive each year through the Soldiers’ Aid Commission from $2,000 to $3,000.

The money covers costs such as health-related expenses, home repairs and moving costs, as well as personal items such as clothing for those in financial need.

Parsa says veterans have made tremendous sacrifices to make Canada and Ontario what they are today and they deserve the government’s unwavering commitment to their well-being.

