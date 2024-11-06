Bitcoin spikes to record as traders expect Trump’s victory to boost cryptocurrencies

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2024 5:47 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2024 6:22 am.

LONDON (AP) — The price of bitcoin hit a new high on Wednesday as investors bet that former President Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election will be a boon for cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin jumped nearly 8% to a record $75,345.00 in early trading, before falling back to about $73,500.00.

Trump was previously a crypto skeptic but changed his mind and took a favorable view of cryptocurrencies ahead of the election.

He pledged to make America “the crypto capital of the planet” and create a “strategic reserve” of bitcoin. His campaign accepted donations in cryptocurrency and he courted crypto fans at a bitcoin conference in July. He also launched World Liberty Financial, a new venture with family members to trade cryptocurrencies.

“Bitcoin is the one asset that was always going to soar if Trump returned to the White House,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, a British online investment platform. After touching its new high, the market is now speculating about “when, not if, it will smash through $100,000,” he said.

“Trump has already declared his love of the digital currency and crypto traders now have a new narrative by which to get even more excited about where the price could go,” Mould said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP
U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP

Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago. With a win in...

breaking

29m ago

U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown
U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown

Millions across the United States made their way to the polls to cast a vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Tuesday in what was a tight race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald...

38m ago

Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump

Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside President-elect Donald Trump...

updated

0m ago

Election takeaways: Trump's decisive victory in a deeply divided nation
Election takeaways: Trump's decisive victory in a deeply divided nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump scored a decisive victory in a deeply divided nation. And in so doing, the Republican president-elect exposed a fundamental weakness within the Democratic base and beat...

17m ago

Top Stories

U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP
U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP

Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago. With a win in...

breaking

29m ago

U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown
U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown

Millions across the United States made their way to the polls to cast a vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Tuesday in what was a tight race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald...

38m ago

Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump

Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside President-elect Donald Trump...

updated

0m ago

Election takeaways: Trump's decisive victory in a deeply divided nation
Election takeaways: Trump's decisive victory in a deeply divided nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump scored a decisive victory in a deeply divided nation. And in so doing, the Republican president-elect exposed a fundamental weakness within the Democratic base and beat...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

1:01
Armed home invasion caught on camera in King Township
Armed home invasion caught on camera in King Township

In video released by police, you can see the suspects open fire inside a home they broke into in King Township resulting in injuries to a neighbour.

14h ago

2:15
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election

Rachel Chernos Lin has beat Anthony Furey in the Don Valley West by-election. Michelle Mackey has the results.
1:51
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election

With less than 24 hours remaining before the polls close in the U.S election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump delivered contrasting last pitches to voters in key battleground states. Mark McAllster reports.
2:42
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts

While there has been an intense focus on the U.S. presidential races, politicians and political experts say congressional, state and local election races are just as important. Nick Westoll reports.

3:00
Peel police continue to investigate after violent protest at Hindu Temple
Peel police continue to investigate after violent protest at Hindu Temple

At least three arrested in connection to violent clashes outside a Hindu Temple in Brampton. Shauna Hunt with reaction from all levels of government, and the deep-seated issues in the community.

More Videos