The Big Story

Why has Canada’s productivity taken a nosedive?

Falling Canadian loonies are pictured in this file photo
Falling Canadian loonies are pictured in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 6, 2024 8:04 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2024 8:07 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, over the past several years, measures of economic productivity have seen Canada tumbling. First slowly, then rapidly. Once nearly at par with the United States, we’ve fallen far behind them — and by some measures we’re one of the developed world’s least productive countries right now.

Trevor Tombe is a Professor at the University of Calgary’s Department of Economics and Director of Fiscal and Economic Policy at The School of Public Policy. He also a contributor at thehub.ca.

“Our peer economies today are Spain, and Italy. That’s kind of where Canada is in terms of its overall productivity performance. And the US, meanwhile, is this year on track to produce about 50 per cent more per person than Canada does,” said Tombe. 

How did this happen? Which industries are lagging behind and dragging us down? How much of this fall was within Canada’s control, and how much was due to external factors? And when we speak of a country’s or a province’s “productivity”, what exactly are we measuring, and how?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP
U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP

Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago. With a win in...

breaking

1h ago

Trudeau congratulates Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential win
Trudeau congratulates Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential win

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is extending congratulations to Donald Trump on his re-election as president of the United States. Trump staged a major political comeback, securing the necessary 270 electoral...

43m ago

U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown
U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown

Millions across the United States made their way to the polls to cast a vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Tuesday in what was a tight race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald...

2h ago

Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump

Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside President-elect Donald Trump...

5m ago

