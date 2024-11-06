Ontario cities consider bylaws to prohibit protests near schools, places of worship

As Brampton deals with the fallout of two days of violent protests outside a Hindu temple, other Ontario cities are also considering enacting local laws that would prohibit protests near institutions such as schools, hospitals and places of worship.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he plans to bring a motion to city council to consider such a bylaw after violence erupted as hundreds of demonstrators gathered Sunday outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir, which led to the arrest of three people.

That demonstration, initiated by Sikh separatists who seek an independent nation called Khalistan, spurred a counter-protest at the temple on Monday night, where police allege some in the crowd were carrying weapons and throwing objects.

In the neighbouring municipality of Vaughan, Ont., city council unanimously approved a bylaw in June to prohibit “organizing or participating in a nuisance demonstration” within 100 metres of “vulnerable social infrastructure” such as places of worship, schools, child-care centres or hospitals.

The City of Vaughan says the bylaw is “not intended to prohibit peaceful gatherings, protests or demonstrations,” including those that are part of a labour union strike.

Last week, Ottawa city council voted to study the feasibility of a similar bylaw, with plans for staff to report their findings by early next year.

Ottawa Coun. Allan Hubley, who moved the motion, says escalating tensions during some demonstrations in the city prompted him and other councillors to consider taking legislative action that would protect vulnerable institutions without restricting the right to protest.

Hubley says he hopes such a bylaw would make residents feel safer, while promoting peaceful protest in the city.