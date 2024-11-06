Ontario cities consider bylaws to prohibit protests near schools, places of worship

Patrick Brown
Brampton mayor, Patrick Brown, speaks during a press conference, at city hall in Brampton, Ont., on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2024 12:03 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2024 12:21 pm.

As Brampton deals with the fallout of two days of violent protests outside a Hindu temple, other Ontario cities are also considering enacting local laws that would prohibit protests near institutions such as schools, hospitals and places of worship.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he plans to bring a motion to city council to consider such a bylaw after violence erupted as hundreds of demonstrators gathered Sunday outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir, which led to the arrest of three people.

That demonstration, initiated by Sikh separatists who seek an independent nation called Khalistan, spurred a counter-protest at the temple on Monday night, where police allege some in the crowd were carrying weapons and throwing objects.

In the neighbouring municipality of Vaughan, Ont., city council unanimously approved a bylaw in June to prohibit “organizing or participating in a nuisance demonstration” within 100 metres of “vulnerable social infrastructure” such as places of worship, schools, child-care centres or hospitals.

The City of Vaughan says the bylaw is “not intended to prohibit peaceful gatherings, protests or demonstrations,” including those that are part of a labour union strike.

Last week, Ottawa city council voted to study the feasibility of a similar bylaw, with plans for staff to report their findings by early next year. 

Ottawa Coun. Allan Hubley, who moved the motion, says escalating tensions during some demonstrations in the city prompted him and other councillors to consider taking legislative action that would protect vulnerable institutions without restricting the right to protest. 

Hubley says he hopes such a bylaw would make residents feel safer, while promoting peaceful protest in the city.

Top Stories

Men charged in $2.1M Toronto auto theft case worked at car dealership: police
Men charged in $2.1M Toronto auto theft case worked at car dealership: police

Two men are facing more than 150 combined charges in connection with an extensive $2.1 million auto theft scheme that police allege was being carried out from a car dealership in Toronto. On Wednesday,...

1h ago

Google searches for 'Move to Canada' skyrocket after Trump win
Google searches for 'Move to Canada' skyrocket after Trump win

Donald Trump is back in. And some Americans are looking for a way out. Google searches for 'Move to Canada' skyrocketed in the United States after Trump stormed his way back to the White House, dodging...

1m ago

Donald Trump has sweeping plans for a second administration. Here's what he's proposed
Donald Trump has sweeping plans for a second administration. Here's what he's proposed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration. The former president and now president-elect often skipped over details but through more than a year of policy...

38m ago

U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown
U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown

Millions across the United States made their way to the polls to cast a vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Tuesday in what was a tight race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald...

0m ago

