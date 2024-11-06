‘Should never have ended like that’: Inuk man killed by police in Quebec’s Far North

Garnet Papigatuk (left) and Joshua Papigatuk
Garnet Papigatuk (left) and Joshua Papigatuk are pictured in an undated family handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2024 2:54 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2024 3:43 pm.

A remote northern Quebec community is demanding justice after a man was shot and killed and his twin brother seriously injured by police responding to a drunk driving call.

Joshua Papigatuk was killed and his twin, Garnet, is recovering in a Montreal hospital following an altercation with the Nunavik Police Service early Monday in Salluit, an Inuit fly-in community about 1,850 kilometres north of Montreal.

The pair were identified by Mosusi Tarkirk, a 24-year-old Salluit resident who says he grew up with the brothers in the Inuit village and was best friends with them. Other residents have been paying tribute to the brothers online and have been fundraising for their family.

Tarkirk says that since the shooting everyone is shocked and angry, adding that people don’t feel safe with the community’s police force, members of which largely come from Quebec’s south.

He says a protest movement has formed called “justice for the twins,” with marches held in a number of Far North communities, including Salluit.

Police say they were responding early Monday morning to a drunk driving call, but Tarkirk says the police operation “should never have ended like that.”

Quebec’s police watchdog has opened an investigation into the fatal shooting but a blizzard has prevented their investigators and provincial police from arriving in the northern community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.

Top Stories

Men charged in $2.1M Toronto auto theft case worked at car dealership: police
Men charged in $2.1M Toronto auto theft case worked at car dealership: police

Two men are facing more than 150 combined charges in connection with an extensive $2.1 million auto theft scheme that police allege was being carried out from a car dealership in Toronto. On Wednesday,...

4h ago

Google searches for 'Move to Canada' skyrocket after Trump win
Google searches for 'Move to Canada' skyrocket after Trump win

Donald Trump is back in. And some Americans are looking for a way out. Google searches for 'Move to Canada' skyrocketed in the United States after Trump stormed his way back to the White House, dodging...

3h ago

Democrats hoped Harris would rescue them. On Wednesday, she called Trump to concede
Democrats hoped Harris would rescue them. On Wednesday, she called Trump to concede

Kamala Harris called President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to concede the election and congratulate him on his victory, according to a senior adviser to the vice president. The aide,...

1h ago

Police seek suspect in two separate fires at same residence in Little Italy
Police seek suspect in two separate fires at same residence in Little Italy

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly set two separate fires at the same residence in Little Italy last month. Investigators say firefighters were called to a home in the College...

21m ago

