Streetcar service to resume on Queen Street with diversion

Queen 501
501 Queen streetcar Photo: CityNews.

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 6, 2024 2:40 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2024 2:55 pm.

The TTC says streetcar service is set to return across Queen Street now that track and overhead work is complete to divert from the construction at Queen and Yonge streets.

Work on Adelaide, Richmond and York streets has been completed allowing the 501 Queen streetcar to operate on Queen Street from Neville Park to South Etobicoke, with a diversion onto Adelaide Street going east and Richmond Street going west via Church and York Streets.

Replacement buses had been used to accommodate the lack of streetcar service between Church and York, but with the construction of the new tracks, they will now no longer be needed. Service is expected to begin on Nov. 10.

The intersection of Queen and Yonge will be closed until 2027 for construction on the Ontario Line.

“We know that construction can be challenging for Torontonians, but the restoration of this service will make it easier for residents to navigate the downtown core,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

“Restoring the streetcar service on the Queen St. corridor not only allows for an uninterrupted customer journey but also improves efficiency for customers,” added TTC Interim CEO Greg Percy.

