Maple Leafs’ power play clicks minus injured Matthews in 4-0 victory over Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs and Bruins
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson (89) battles for the puck against Boston Bruins forward Elias Lindholm (28) as Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) looks on during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2024 6:34 am.

Auston Matthews took a seat Tuesday.

Minus the NHL’s reigning goal king, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ porous power play finally stepped up. The penalty kill was at attention, too.

Matthews sat out his team’s 4-0 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins with an upper-body injury on a night where the club’s special teams — finally — were in unison.

“Maybe everybody just has a little bit more compete to their game,” said Leafs winger William Nylander, who scored on a man advantage in the second period and set up another goal in the third. “It’s hard to cover for (Matthews), but everybody did their job.” 

Toronto, which entered the game with an ugly 4-for-40 on the power play this season to sit 31st overall despite a boatload of offensive talent, connected three times off seven chances and killed all six Boston opportunities.

“I don’t think we’re going to get carried away thinking we got anything solved,” said Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly, who had a goal and two assists on the man advantage. “It was a matter of time, it was about sticking with the process.”

That process included suiting up without Matthews against an opponent that had gone 8-0-0 over the teams’ last eight regular-season meetings, and beat Toronto in seven games in the first round of last spring’s playoffs.

Leafs head coach Craig Berube said following the morning skate his captain, who’s listed as day-to-day, has been “fighting through” the issue, but added it’s not related to past wrist problems. 

Matthews has five goals and 11 points in 13 games this season. He picked up an assist and played more than 22 minutes in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. 

“Everybody just needs to do their job out there,” Berube said following the morning skate of his group’s mindset without its best player. “I don’t think you focus on, ‘Oh, Auston’s not playing so what are we going to do?’ We’ve got a good team, got good players. People are going to get a little different look in situations, lines, things like that. They’re capable guys, good players. 

“You’ve just got to go play.” 

Leafs forward Max Domi centred the top line between Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies with the three-time Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy winner — including the 69 he scored in 2023-24 — looking on. 

Marner and Knies each finished with a goal and an assist on the power play Tuesday as Toronto improved to a surprising 36-19-2 all-time in the regular season when Matthews is absent. 

“These guys have had us for a little bit now,” Knies said post-game of the Bruins. “We were all a little bit frustrated here, and we wanted to play physical and get on them. It sucks losing your best player, but everyone stepped up. It showed that we have a lot of depth in this room.

“Great team effort.” 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP
U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP

Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago. With a win in...

breaking

30m ago

U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown
U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown

Millions across the United States made their way to the polls to cast a vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Tuesday in what was a tight race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald...

38m ago

Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump

Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside President-elect Donald Trump...

updated

1m ago

Election takeaways: Trump's decisive victory in a deeply divided nation
Election takeaways: Trump's decisive victory in a deeply divided nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump scored a decisive victory in a deeply divided nation. And in so doing, the Republican president-elect exposed a fundamental weakness within the Democratic base and beat...

17m ago

Top Stories

U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP
U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP

Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago. With a win in...

breaking

30m ago

U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown
U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown

Millions across the United States made their way to the polls to cast a vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Tuesday in what was a tight race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald...

38m ago

Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump

Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside President-elect Donald Trump...

updated

1m ago

Election takeaways: Trump's decisive victory in a deeply divided nation
Election takeaways: Trump's decisive victory in a deeply divided nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump scored a decisive victory in a deeply divided nation. And in so doing, the Republican president-elect exposed a fundamental weakness within the Democratic base and beat...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

1:01
Armed home invasion caught on camera in King Township
Armed home invasion caught on camera in King Township

In video released by police, you can see the suspects open fire inside a home they broke into in King Township resulting in injuries to a neighbour.

14h ago

2:15
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election

Rachel Chernos Lin has beat Anthony Furey in the Don Valley West by-election. Michelle Mackey has the results.
1:51
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election

With less than 24 hours remaining before the polls close in the U.S election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump delivered contrasting last pitches to voters in key battleground states. Mark McAllster reports.
2:42
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts

While there has been an intense focus on the U.S. presidential races, politicians and political experts say congressional, state and local election races are just as important. Nick Westoll reports.

3:00
Peel police continue to investigate after violent protest at Hindu Temple
Peel police continue to investigate after violent protest at Hindu Temple

At least three arrested in connection to violent clashes outside a Hindu Temple in Brampton. Shauna Hunt with reaction from all levels of government, and the deep-seated issues in the community.

More Videos